Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Man jailed on attempted murder charge after N.J. bus station stabbing
Police have charged a Cumberland County man with attempted murder following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Vineland. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Landis Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a victim with stab wounds and learned that the incident occurred across the street at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal.
Health aide stole from 90-year-old patient, Brigantine police say
A longtime home health aide allegedly made about $26,000 in fraudulent charges on a patient’s debit cards. Shaquana Lyle, of Irvington, Essex County, is accused of using two debit cards belonging to the 90-year-old victim to rack up the bills, according to a four-month investigation led by Detective Shayne Dugan.
fox29.com
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
Attempted Luring Suspect Identified
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police
A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Police identify 80-year-old N.J. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
An 80-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Egg Harbor Township, police said Thursday. The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, according to township police. A Honda Fit was making a left turn from Washington...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Police Searching for Missing 48-Year-Old Vineland Man
Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local man. Police say Roberto Ocasio-Baez is 48 years old, Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen "wearing a white polo shirt with blue and black stripes...
Absecon, NJ, Police Say Don’t Fall For This Absecon Police Scam
The Absecon Police Department is warning area residents not to fall for a scam that appears to involve the Absecon Police Department. Authorities say someone recently reported that they received a call from the Absecon PD non-emergency phone number, (609) 641-0667, and a person pretending to be an officer with the department said they were a victim of bank fraud.
Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
Vineland, NJ, Woman Charged in Hit-and-run Crash, Victim Critical
After a month-long investigation, a Vineland woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition facing "countless surgeries", according to police. Franklin Township Police say that Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland was driving a vehicle that hit a 63-year-old woman who was crossing the...
Lower Twp Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
What happened to Douglass Walsh? Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Gloucester County Fire Marshal K-9 died in vehicle under handler's care: Officials
"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on the death of a fire marshal K-9.
Driver killed after slamming into back of garbage truck, cops say
A 34-year-old Glassboro man was killed after his car rear-ended a garbage truck Tuesday evening in Camden County, authorities said. Frank W. Cavender IV was driving on the 900 block of Johnson Road around 6:50 p.m. in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township when he slammed into the back of the stopped truck, police said in a statement.
Man charged with stealing mail had special key for postal box, cops say
Authorities have charged a Burlington County man with stealing mail from postal boxes in Lawrence over a three-month period, police said. Lawrence police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Richard Rowe, 22, of Willingboro during a Monday night stakeout of the post office on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville, township police said.
KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey
This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
