Brigantine, NJ

NJ.com

Man jailed on attempted murder charge after N.J. bus station stabbing

Police have charged a Cumberland County man with attempted murder following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Vineland. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Landis Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a victim with stab wounds and learned that the incident occurred across the street at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal.
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Attempted Luring Suspect Identified

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Absecon, NJ, Police Say Don’t Fall For This Absecon Police Scam

The Absecon Police Department is warning area residents not to fall for a scam that appears to involve the Absecon Police Department. Authorities say someone recently reported that they received a call from the Absecon PD non-emergency phone number, (609) 641-0667, and a person pretending to be an officer with the department said they were a victim of bank fraud.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after slamming into back of garbage truck, cops say

A 34-year-old Glassboro man was killed after his car rear-ended a garbage truck Tuesday evening in Camden County, authorities said. Frank W. Cavender IV was driving on the 900 block of Johnson Road around 6:50 p.m. in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township when he slammed into the back of the stopped truck, police said in a statement.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
VINELAND, NJ
