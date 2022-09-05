Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center adds commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center recently took steps toward making another area in town ready for new commercial development. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a $783,189.97 contract with Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City to begin site development for a 10-acre property that was the former Bleeker farm property north of the NAPA Auto Parts store.
nwestiowa.com
Tony Bleeker, 78, formerly of Sioux Center
KYLE, TX—Anthony Gerald “Tony” Bleeker, 78, of Kyle, TX, formerly of Sioux Center, IA, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Hays Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, San Marcos, TX. Tony was born in Sioux Center, IA, to Lawrence and Rena (Overman) Bleeker on March 6, 1944. Tony went...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
voiceofalexandria.com
George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
North Sioux City Council hears concerns over McCook Lake canal plan
One man's plan to expand McCook Lake drew a capacity crowd to Monday's North Sioux City Council Meeting.
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man charged in series of burglaries in at least four states
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested in Lyon County on suspicion of a series of burglaries, including an incident in Storm Lake in January. Police in Storm Lake say 45-year-old Adam Nelson is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary in connection with a break-in at Ace Hardware on January 28th where more than $2,800 worth of merchandise was stolen.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
kicdam.com
Power Starting To Be Restored To Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears progress is being made to make at least parts of a trailer park on the north side of Spencer meet city code expectations. City Manager Dan Gifford reported during Monday’s City Council meeting some of the trailers have reached the minimum standards to have electricity restored.
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County allocates federal dollars
ORANGE CITY—It’s been about three months since Sioux County received its second and final set of American Rescue Plan dollars and the Sioux County Board of Supervisors has allocated about half of those funds so far. Sioux County received $6.8 million, with the first half received May 20,...
Preparations for the Clay County Fair are underway
For the past 105 years, the Clay County Fair has brought joy to those in the community.
nwestiowa.com
Passenger cited for pot near Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Allendorf on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Christopher M. Eason stemmed from the stop of a 1997 Dodge Stratus for speeding on Highway 9...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Coop claimed...
