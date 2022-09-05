ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center adds commercial development

SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center recently took steps toward making another area in town ready for new commercial development. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a $783,189.97 contract with Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City to begin site development for a 10-acre property that was the former Bleeker farm property north of the NAPA Auto Parts store.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Tony Bleeker, 78, formerly of Sioux Center

KYLE, TX—Anthony Gerald “Tony” Bleeker, 78, of Kyle, TX, formerly of Sioux Center, IA, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Hays Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, San Marcos, TX. Tony was born in Sioux Center, IA, to Lawrence and Rena (Overman) Bleeker on March 6, 1944. Tony went...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
Orange City, IA
Government
City
Le Mars, IA
City
Orange City, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Mars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dutch Dogs
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man charged in series of burglaries in at least four states

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested in Lyon County on suspicion of a series of burglaries, including an incident in Storm Lake in January. Police in Storm Lake say 45-year-old Adam Nelson is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary in connection with a break-in at Ace Hardware on January 28th where more than $2,800 worth of merchandise was stolen.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Power Starting To Be Restored To Spencer Trailer Park

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears progress is being made to make at least parts of a trailer park on the north side of Spencer meet city code expectations. City Manager Dan Gifford reported during Monday’s City Council meeting some of the trailers have reached the minimum standards to have electricity restored.
SPENCER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County allocates federal dollars

ORANGE CITY—It’s been about three months since Sioux County received its second and final set of American Rescue Plan dollars and the Sioux County Board of Supervisors has allocated about half of those funds so far. Sioux County received $6.8 million, with the first half received May 20,...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passenger cited for pot near Allendorf

ALLENDORF—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Allendorf on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Christopher M. Eason stemmed from the stop of a 1997 Dodge Stratus for speeding on Highway 9...
ALLENDORF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Coop claimed...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy