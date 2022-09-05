ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack, Josh Hall have second wedding ceremony in Hawaii

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Christina Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, tied the knot for the second time over the weekend — this time in Hawaii.

The bride and groom shared a gorgeous photo of the “Flip or Flop” star in her lace wedding gown embracing Hall as they stand on ocean rocks at sunset at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she captioned the photo.

“My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊”

Haack, 39, also shared videos from before, during and after the ceremony that featured the re-newlyweds’ first dance and her arriving to the ceremony with the brood of kids in a golf cart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiGULh5voOB

Christina’s sons Brayden James, 7, and 2-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which featured white flower petals, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7zj1_0himjrKO00
Christina Haack and Josh Hall tied the knot for a second time in Hawaii.
thechristinahall/Instagram

Page Six confirmed in early April that Haack and Hall secretly tied the knot. Following the secret nuptials, the HGTV star changed her real estate license from Christina Haack to Christina Hall.

The license, obtained by Page Six, included her former legal names: Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

Her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, didn’t make the cut to the real estate license because there wasn’t a Christina Anstead listed.

