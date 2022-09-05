ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

All IN, the latest Indianapolis music festival experiment, a thrilling musical triumph

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

The inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival delighted thousands of fans at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend, as a strong roster of nearly 30 acts transcended any and all setbacks.

Weather delays and technical issues proved no match for the more than 20 hours of live music spread across two outdoor stages and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Most of the headlining acts delivered, and a squadron of lesser-known performers soared.

The festival, announced in May , looks to establish a foothold in Indianapolis, and it seemed to avoid any major issues in its debut.

More: New Indy festival's founders have experience, a 25-year deal and a dream. Will it stick?

Large crowds turned out each day, but whether All IN reached its goal of 12,500 attendees per day remains to be seen. Organizers on Sunday did not respond to an inquiry on crowd size and ticket sales.

Nevertheless, IndyStar had a team of reporters and photographers covering the festival's entirety. Here is what we experienced.

Best classic rock titan

A few to choose from here, but intrepid transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer, who worked the Sunday shows with me, has the answer:

Headliner John Fogerty has an immaculately preserved upper register and vibrato (Kayla is a singer, folks). He had so much fun on stage, playing a guitar he bought in 1969. It was used at Woodstock and out of his possession for 44 years.

I think I saw a little fist pump moment after a song. Saxophonist Rob Stone is a big hit. I don't really know Fogerty's music, but I'm bopping.

This was my favorite show of the night. He signed off with an enthusiastic "I love you!" And the crowd agrees.

Best curveball pitchers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XlDb_0himjjVo00

Portugal. The Man, in addition to being the second best overall performance of the weekend (keep reading), had a little trickery to them.

They dropped their regular live cover of Nirvana's "In Bloom," which was popular, and dipped into Weezer's "Say It Ain't So." The group also switched up the intro and opening verse on their megahit "Feel It Still," which the audience devoured.

A remarkable set with beautiful harmonies peaked during "Everyone is Golden," when the full crowd joined in on the rising and falling chorus line. A gorgeous moment that gave me a shiver.

Biggest surprise

I knew nothing about Misterwives, and in walks this rolling ball of pop energy covered in pink. Great music and vocals with choreographed stage moves at a bopping pace. What a natural fit for a festival.

Worst choices made

Indy is a city built around going fast. During the 20 or so performances I watched over the weekend, anyone who played a ballad probably shouldn't have.

Changing up the set is fundamental, but these crowds wanted their music to jump. Some folks left and checked out other artists if you tried to force more than one on them.

Best first visit to Indianapolis

California band La Luz had never set foot in the city before this weekend.

It's four young women doing original surfer rock with a psychadelic twist and angelic harmonies — basically a dreamy beach prom from an alternate timeline. They even created a "dancing aisle" in the center of the crowd, which audience members very happily grooved down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qf0FF_0himjjVo00

Unsung heroes

The smaller names on the lineup — local bands and lesser-known national acts — were generally good.

J. Elliott and The Palace were my two favorite local bands. Elliott did this great acoustic version of Madonna's "Take a Bow," written by fellow Hoosier Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2w2t_0himjjVo00

And from Kayla:

“Dream Slice” is good way to describe the music of the local band by that name — vaguely soft rock, vaguely funk, yet always fast paced and exciting. These guys have a fun eclectic stage presence, outstanding and versatile vocals and electric guitar.

More: With festival, album release looming, Indy band The Palace is rebuilt

Worst musical feature

Audio issues on the main outdoor stage were a problem, particularly on Saturday. The Four Tops had a few microphones cut out. There was audible feedback on pretty much every performance there on both days, and multiple artists seemed to be struggling with their monitors.

Worst non-musical feature

Art was in the festival's name, and it could have used more of it.

Koda Witsken did some great mural work, and there were a few others selling crafts and prints, but Indy has a plethora of artists worthy of showcasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TS1oO_0himjjVo00

An additional food truck or two also would not have hurt. The overall menu could have used more variety and, during peak hours, the lines got pretty serious.

Dreamiest Dreamset

The "Dreamsets" — tributes to departed legends performed by modern artists — were advertised as a can't-miss part of the festival and likely to create one-of-a-kind moments.

Two swings, one hit.

Saturday night's Dreamset, featuring Allman Brothers Band covers performed in part by the children of original band members, was pushed back an hour off the main stage and into the Coliseum.

It was a decent performance from good but not widely known musicians. However, most people just left rather than stay past midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6Z7a_0himjjVo00

Sunday's Dreamset had the bigger names, with Dawes serving as a house band for Jenny Lewis, John Oates and Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz during a performance of Tom Petty hits.

The set was amazing.

Dawes and Lewis did a version of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" that gave me goosebumps. The several thousand people gathered went insane when Shultz dropped his version of "Breakdown."

Bigger names in the middle of the day was pretty key. Something to remember for next year.

The 'Great Band, But...' Award

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmfsP_0himjjVo00

Daryl Hall and John Oates have an iconic catalog, but I just wasn't feeling their Saturday night headlining set.

Hall was having some sort of sound issue, eventually stopping the show to get it fixed. His high notes weren't there, and he was sort of talk singing a lot of the other stuff. Oates was good, though. And their band was excellent.

A huge crowd disagreed with me, though, as they drew thunderous applause.

More: John Oates reflects on 50-year career before headlining Indy music festival with Daryl Hall

Best Hall & Oates moment

Even Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard could not convince me that Hall & Oates set, which he caught, was a good one.

During his band's Sunday night headlining performance, Gibbard dedicated crowd-pleaser "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" to his "first favorite band."

"I bought 'Big Bam Boom' with my own money when I was 8 years old," he told the large crowd inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. "I mean, my parents probably gave me the money. I was 8."

Overall, Death Cab delivered a stirring show with several thousand people bobbing along, happy for the privilege of getting sad together.

I think I even saw a guy getting dumped on the way out. Tough break. I'd recommend — well, I'd recommend some Death Cab.

Biggest villain

The threat of lightning caused Death Cab for Cutie and Fogerty's sets to badly clash, forcing us to choose, and shaved 15 minutes off headliner Cage the Elephant's performance.

After his set was delayed, Fogerty told the crowd he was glad to be back in Indianapolis before summing up what we were all thinking.

"It's raining again. Just like it always does."

Strongest nautically named act

This is a tie.

Blues rocker Samantha Fish was among the first performers on Saturday, and only a few hundred people caught her stellar show. She came out dipped in leather with platinum hair and shredded her guitar to ribbons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPKGp_0himjjVo00

But Trampled by Turtles, who played the Coliseum a few hours after Fish, were also strong. It was a fleet of shockingly loud stringed instruments, with no drummer, flying into your face.

Best first gig

From Kayla:

Though popular on YouTube for his covers, Fort Wayne-based soft-acoustic singer Jonah Baker showcased some originals Sunday afternoon that remind me of Shawn Mendes' early work.

His set was one long meditative, gentle hip-swaying session on relationships and love, punctuated with the occasional short stories setting up original songs — a pleasant sojourn from the rest of the festival, though somewhat lacking in variety.

His style works for his 563,000 YouTube subscribers. He told me this was his first time performing live on a music festival stage as his own act. We're not counting his college-appearance circuit.

Biggest loss

Country fans couldn't catch a break.

Lucinda Williams had to cancel her Sunday performance due to several of her band members contracting COVID-19. And IU graduate Hank Ruff was bumped later in the day due to water damage on the local stage after the downpour, organizers said.

That's all fine, but who was the best?

Cage. The. Elephant.

Anyone who has ever seen them live knew they were going to be the best show of the weekend before the weekend even began. I did my due diligence and checked out a wide range of performances across 21 hours, but there's a reason Cage headlines festivals across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9g1W_0himjjVo00

Cage The Elephant is something special, a definitive rock experience with unmatched energy.

Shultz is a throwback to a bygone era of front men, the consummate rock 'n' roll performer — loud, loving and lewd. The clothes, the movements, the earnest speeches about love conquering all. It's all there.

His vocals were amazing, but that almost seems not to matter. You can't take your eyes off him as he gyrates his way across the stage, performs headstands and tow-touches from the drum platform as the world swirls around him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cfz5v_0himjjVo00

"I don't even know what I'm doing half the time when I'm up here," he told the crowd of several thousand as the clock approached midnight on Sunday. "Seriously. I just go with the flow."

The flow led to the methodical removal of his suit jacket, tie, jewelry, shirt and jeans throughout the night until only a black leotard was exposed. As he sang "Teeth," the final song of the weekend, he walked into the audience, which in turn lifted him above their heads.

He sang, flexed and performed yoga poses before falling into a proper crowd surf. The audience returned him to the stage, and he gathered his clothes and belongings into wicker baskets.

Then he left, and that was All IN.

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics. IndyStar staff writers Domenica Bongiovanni and Kayla Dwyer contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: All IN, the latest Indianapolis music festival experiment, a thrilling musical triumph

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Blake Shelton coming back to Indianapolis with 2023 tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star Blake Shelton will return to Indianapolis as part of his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Set to join Shelton are ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean. “There’s nothing like getting out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A: Mina Hawk On Her New Spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business

TWO CHICKS and a Hammer keeps adding on to its brand as an HGTV juggernaut. For the first time in seven seasons of the hit show Good Bones, the network has added six episodes (for a total of 20). The next six weeks are devoted to a single house, rather than one house per episode. Titled Good Bones: Risky Business, the show-within-a-show focuses on Mina Hawk’s passion project, a 23-room Victorian in Fountain Square that she hopes will become Two Chicks’ legacy in Indianapolis as an event space and vacation rental.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
WDTN

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Lewis
Person
Matt Shultz
Person
Ben Gibbard
Person
John Fogerty
WTHR

Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck for Brown County concert

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Actor Johnny Depp will show off his musical talents next month at the Brown County Music Center. Depp will join guitarist Jeff Beck at the Nashville, Ind. venue on Oct. 19. The duo released a collaboration in July. The album features original songs by Depp, along with covers of songs from artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys and musical styles ranging from Celtic to Motown.
NASHVILLE, IN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, IN (with Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Lafayette, IN, look no further! Based on ratings and reviews from locals and tourists alike, we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or American cuisine, these restaurants will not disappoint.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Music Festival#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Arts Festival#Live Music#Localevent
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Current Publishing

New pickleball courts coming to Fishers

Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety voted Aug. 9 to install six new pickleball courts at Holland Park. Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said the courts should be open by the end of October. The project will be completed by the Charles C. Brandt construction company and...
FISHERS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy