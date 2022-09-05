ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead, 2 injured in multiple Sunday night shootings

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Update: This story was updated September 6, 2022, with more information on the deceased.

One person is dead and two were injured in multiple shootings Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North High School Road on Indianapolis' northwest side to a report of a person shot. Police said officers arrived and found an adult male inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. Pike Fire Department officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified as Da Kylen Treyon Malix White, 19, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

IMPD officers also responded to a report of a person shot in the 8200 block of South Delaware Street on Indianapolis' southside Sunday. According to police, they arrived and found a person with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

According to police, officers also responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of North Tacoma Avenue. The victim was in stable condition as of Sunday night, police said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple Sunday night shootings

Comments / 4

RLCJ Cooke
3d ago

Everyday we wake up to violence. Lord come and help your people. We're in trouble

Reply(1)
6
 

