VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Each week The News-Press staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Lee County’s coaches during the week to sports@news-press.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week. The winner will be announced on the @newspresssports Instagram page and on Twitter at @nphssports. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

Last week, ECS volleyball player Reilly Mulligan won with 46% of the vote. Mulligan helped the Sentinels to a 4-set win against Bishop Verot, recording 14 kills, six aces and 17 digs in a game last week. Estero golfer JD Dintino came in second with 41%.

Coaches can email scores and stats or Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 11 p.m.

The nominees for Aug. 29-Sept. 3 are:

Football offense

Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast: Leaphart rushed for more than 130 yards and three touchdowns to help the Gators beat Everglades 24-21 on Friday.

Football defense

Lazaro Rogers, Gateway Charter: Rogers had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Griffins' 47-32 win against North Port on Friday. Rogers also two rushing touchdowns in the game.

Boys cross country

Declan Ziomek, Cape Coral: Ziomek topped the field at the annual DDD Sommer Invitational with a time of 16:59 on Saturday.

Girls cross country

Ava Povich, ECS: Povich won the annual DDD Sommer Invitational with a time of 19:35 on Saturday.

Volleyball

Olivia Znotens, Riverdale: The freshman tallied 25 kills and 21 digs in a 5-set comeback win against North Fort Myers on Tuesday. She also posted 25 kills in a win against Bonita Springs on Monday.

Boys golf

Christian Allen, Bishop Verot: Allen tied for first with a 70 at the St. John Neumann Boys Invitational, helping the Vikings to win the event on Thursday.

Girls golf

Riley Fritz, Oasis: Fritz shot a 3-over par 75 to finish tied for fifth at the St. John Neumann Girls Invitational on Thursday.

Boys bowling

Adam Belof, Bishop Verot: Belof bowled a 255 to bolster the Vikings' best-ever team performance in a win against Dunbar on Thursday. Belof led the way with a 278 in a win against Oasis on Tuesday.

Girls bowling

Samantha Gardenhouse, Cypress Lake: Gardenhouse rolled a match-best 179 in the Panthers' 5-0 win against Fort Myers on Tuesday.