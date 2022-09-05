ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Diamondbacks prospect Ryne Nelson turned his season around to earn major league debut

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
In early May, Ryne Nelson was a mess. Just eight months after being named the Diamondbacks 2021 minor league pitcher of the year, he had a 7.36 ERA in Triple-A Reno. Nothing felt right. His arm constantly felt sore, his command was off, his velocity was down and his repeatability was gone.

Once they pegged Nelson’s struggles as a cause for concern, the Diamondbacks quickly identified the issue. His arm path was too long, meaning he was reaching too far back on each pitch.

“I have a naturally long arm path,” Nelson said Sunday, a day before his scheduled major league debut. “… But it was just to the point where I was putting my arm in an unnatural position.”

After sending a few members of their development staff to Reno, the Diamondbacks sports medicine team gave Nelson some exercises to shorten his arm path. Almost immediately, the difference was evident.

“The carry came back,” pitching coordinator Dan Carlson said. “The command came back. And also the breaking ball got much, much sharper and then with the slider and change, he was able to keep those things in the strike zone.”

Around the same time, Nelson also ditched a short-lived adjustment to his lower body mechanics. In the off-season, he had developed a shorter leg kick to reduce his time to the plate. But in the early going, the change was zapping life off his fastball.

With those two mechanical switches, Nelson has gotten back to something resembling his 2021 form. Since late May, his ERA in Reno is 4.61, a respectable number in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Now, that growth has earned Nelson a spot in the Diamondbacks rotation. On Monday, he’ll make his major league debut in San Diego.

Following Tommy Henry’s promotion last month, Nelson is the second of the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospects to reach the major leagues. That group also includes Brandon Pfaadt, Drey Jameson and Blake Walston.

While none of them are as highly touted as the Diamondbacks' top hitting prospects, their growth will be critical in the coming years. Beyond Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, the struggling Madison Bumgarner is the only established member of the Diamondbacks rotation who is under team control beyond this season.

Buoyed by his success over the past few months, the Diamondbacks are optimistic that Nelson can take hold of one of the potential openings in next season’s rotation.

“Consistent thrower with some plus stuff,” Carlson said. “His fastball has some hop. … Curveball's been improving, slider's there and the changeup's really been a good pitch for him in Reno. He goes out there and gives consistent innings every single time out.”

Nelson’s fastball, which sits around 93 mph, is what stood out to Henry this season in Reno, where the two were daily catch partners.

“His fastball is electric,” Henry said. “Has the most ride and life that I've seen or caught. Combined with the ability for him to command his off-speed is pretty deadly. But I just admire the way he can throw his fastball. The consistency at which he can do it. And the life and ride that that thing has.”

When Henry arrived in the clubhouse before Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers, the two shared a long hug — one of many happy greetings from former minor league teammates of Nelson’s.

Nelson first got the news of his promotion from his pitching coach and manager in Reno. Afterward, he immediately called his dad, who set up a group of 50 or so friends and family that will be at Petco Park on Monday.

“It's just something that we've all dreamed of as a family and we've all been working for,” Nelson said. “So it was just really nice to share that moment with them.”

The reality of his situation, though, didn’t fully hit Nelson until he walked into the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse Sunday, his suitcase packed for a full road trip ahead.

“It's more excitement than nerves,” Nelson said. “For sure.”

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

