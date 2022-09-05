ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwlgc_0himjKdl00

Correction: A previous version of this article stated a Triton Central High School student died in a crash Saturday at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue. The student died in a separate crash. WRTV regrets the error.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.

Police believe a person who struck a Jeep in which the student was a passenger was driving intoxicated. That driver was still recovering at a local hospital Monday.

Police found the victim seriously injured while they responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 31 and East Edgewood Avenue for a report of a serious injury crash, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also resulted in the following injuries, according to Burris:

  • The driver of a Dodge Ram, who police say was intoxicated, and two juvenile passengers. The driver was critically injured. The passengers suffered minor injuries.
  • The driver of a Jeep Compass was seriously injured.
  • The driver of a Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries and their passenger was seriously injured.

Everyone injured in the crash was transported to local hospitals.

An investigation found the driver of a Dodge Ram was driving intoxicated when they slammed into a Jeep Compass occupied by the student, then struck a Toyota Corolla, causing that vehicle to crash with a Hyundai Sonata, Burris said.

The driver of the Dodge was heading west on Edgewood Avenue at the same time the driver of a Jeep was traveling north on U.S. 31. approaching Edgewood Avenue.

The Jeep's driver had a green light and was passing through the intersection when the Dodge's driver failed to stop for a red light and hit the Jeep's passenger side. The collision caused the Jeep to spin 90 degrees and pushed it to the west side of the intersection, according to Burris.

Then, the Dodge crashed into a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on U.S. 31 in a lane west of the Jeep. The Toyota spun 180 degrees and then struck a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on U.S. 31.

Police haven't released additional details, including the name of the suspected drunk driver. An investigation is ongoing.

TOP STORIES:
Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Traffic Accident#Toyota
cbs4indy.com

Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy