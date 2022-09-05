Read full article on original website
Boulder police seize fentanyl, firearms, meth, bicycles
Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins Woman arrested for possession of Fentanyl and meth
The Northern Colorado Task Force continues working hard to get Fentanyl off the streets. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the task force searched a home on August 30th in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins and found meth, hundreds of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns and several thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. Charlotte Haywood of Fort Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alleged cop impersonator picks wrong victim
The sheriff's deputy credited with catching a suspected police impersonator, somehow always knew this day would come.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring
BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shawna Marie Ornelaz – Theft:...
Weld County Authorities Investigating Road Rage Shooting
Weld County authorities say they are investigating an apparent road rage shooting incident that happened last week near Platteville. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies and other local law enforcement officers were called out at a little after 10 a.m. on a report of a shooting incident on U.S. Highway 85 just north of Colorado Highway 60 between Platteville and Gilcrest.
broomfieldleader.com
Maestas-Sanchez murder case set for jury trial in January
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 23, accused of fatally shooting Michael Lewis, 71, outside his Broomfield residence in August 2021 is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 30 following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. In addition to second-degree murder, Maestas-Sanchez faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and introduction...
Man Arrested Following Stabbing Incident
Monday, September 5 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at Sinclair – Big D gas station located at 100 North Greeley Highway. Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound. American Medical Response...
Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
thecheyennepost.com
Sheriff's Department Investigates Homicide
On 9/5/2022 at approximately 1300 hours, the suspect was located and detained without incident. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. On September 4th at approximately 1:52 P.M. Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of CR-161 for a reported assault with a gun call.
Mom charged in baby’s fentanyl-related death
District Attorney Beth McCann filed charges against a mother whose baby died late last year and a toxicology report showed fentanyl was in the infant's system.
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
newslj.com
Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors
CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
Suspect let ice cream truck driver go after learning he had a son, affidavit says
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was forced into the back of his ice cream truck at gunpoint said he was "scared for his life" but was eventually let go after the suspect learned that he had a son. Daniel Richardson was identified as a suspect in the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk. The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
fox40jackson.com
Police officer kills man holding weapon on Colorado interstate
A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers. Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate-25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in...
One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
