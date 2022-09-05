ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

CBS Denver

Boulder police seize fentanyl, firearms, meth, bicycles

Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
BOULDER, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins Woman arrested for possession of Fentanyl and meth

The Northern Colorado Task Force continues working hard to get Fentanyl off the streets. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the task force searched a home on August 30th in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins and found meth, hundreds of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns and several thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. Charlotte Haywood of Fort Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring

BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
BOULDER, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shawna Marie Ornelaz – Theft:...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Authorities Investigating Road Rage Shooting

Weld County authorities say they are investigating an apparent road rage shooting incident that happened last week near Platteville. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies and other local law enforcement officers were called out at a little after 10 a.m. on a report of a shooting incident on U.S. Highway 85 just north of Colorado Highway 60 between Platteville and Gilcrest.
WELD COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Maestas-Sanchez murder case set for jury trial in January

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 23, accused of fatally shooting Michael Lewis, 71, outside his Broomfield residence in August 2021 is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 30 following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. In addition to second-degree murder, Maestas-Sanchez faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and introduction...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Cheyenne Post

Man Arrested Following Stabbing Incident

Monday, September 5 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at Sinclair – Big D gas station located at 100 North Greeley Highway. Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound. American Medical Response...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
BOULDER, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Sheriff's Department Investigates Homicide

On 9/5/2022 at approximately 1300 hours, the suspect was located and detained without incident. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. On September 4th at approximately 1:52 P.M. Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of CR-161 for a reported assault with a gun call.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors

CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
fox40jackson.com

Police officer kills man holding weapon on Colorado interstate

A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers. Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate-25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in...
DENVER, CO
