ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Ravens deliver water to Baltimore amid boil water advisory

The Baltimore Ravens and running back deliver pallets of water to the Middle Branch Park distribution location amid the city's boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the water. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Wednesday night a partial lift of the boil water advisory for...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City, County distributes water amid boil water advisory due to E. coli

Baltimore City and Baltimore County officials distributed water Tuesday amid a boil-water advisory due to E. coli found in water samples in west Baltimore. Authorities on Monday issued a boil-water advisory after E. coli was found in water samples. While officials are confident the E.coli situation had nothing to do with water treatment, they still don't know how it spread.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Dpw#Water Quality#Baltimore Police
CBS News

Water distribution locations announced after Water Boil Advisory issued in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works has announced three water distribution sites open Tuesday for residents under a Boil Water Advisory. Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School: 1401 W. Lafayette Ave. Middle Branch Park: 301 Waterview Ave. Landsdowne Library: 500 3rd Ave. A water buffalo will be at the Landsdowne...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wbaltv.com

Photos from Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore brings fun and excitement by sea, by sky and on land. LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. Visitors can meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Officials break ground for Guardian House in downtown Baltimore

A project dating back to 2018 took a big step forward Wednesday to make Guardian House in downtown Baltimore a reality. The Guardian House will take over buildings that have been vacant for more than a decade, some of which were formerly owned by the Baltimore International College. Four adjoining...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
police1.com

New apartment complex for police officers to open in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new apartment complex geared specifically to police officers, firefighters and other first responders is coming to downtown Baltimore. Jon Pannoni, president of Landmark Partners, said his firm is investing roughly $25 million to transform four dilapidated buildings in the 100 block of South Gay Street into Guardian House.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy