MedCity News
3 care categories that matter in connected health care
By now, you’ve likely heard about the Internet of Things (or IoT), a technical term for any network of sensors and small computing devices that exchange and share information to improve the operations of real-world systems. Global shipping companies attach smart IoT tags to monitor and transmit the state...
MedCity News
The divorce of care from health in healthcare: Reuniting American healthcare
Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.
MedCity News
Trilliant Health releases index for more accurate hospital benchmarking, comparisons
Hospital ranking lists — such as those released annually by U.S. News & World Report and Healthgrades — are a great way for the nations’ largest hospitals to generate good PR. However, they may not be all that useful when it comes to understanding the strengths and weaknesses of individual hospitals and how they compare to each other.
MedCity News
Walmart, UnitedHealth Group form 10-year value-based care partnership
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year collaboration Wednesday that will help several Walmart Health facilities transition into value-based care. The retail company has been working to expand its presence in healthcare, launching Walmart Health in 2019, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry and hearing services. Walmart Health currently has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
