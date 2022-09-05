ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Opinion: Sharing Vulnerability Leads To Hitting Relationship Groove

Although my husband and I have been together for five years, I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a year or so into dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
BoardingArea

Sentimentality: Learning to Let Go.

I have been dealing with some significant issues in my life recently which have caused me to feel sentimental, which sometimes evokes sadness and other emotions. I have some difficult decisions which need to be tackled and resolved — and I am trying to find the right way to do so.
