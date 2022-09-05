Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom Handy
fox4news.com
Events held across North Texas to remember 9/11 victims, first responders
DALLAS - There were a number of commemorations held across North Texas to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and first responders. Sunday marked 21 years since the terror attacks. The city of Grapevine held its annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. In...
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at Big T Plaza that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding officers found three people who reported to be shot. One of...
fox4news.com
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made
DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
fox4news.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast Dallas early Saturday morning. First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a house on Greenhaven Drive at about 3 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released,...
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
fox4news.com
Dallas police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash with cyclist
DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a cyclist Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road. Police said a man was riding his bicycle in the southbound...
fox4news.com
6-year-old dies after being struck by suspected intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle that Grand Prairie police said was driven by a suspected intoxicated driver. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 8 p.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of Regency Drive. Police said the boy was crossing the...
fox4news.com
Dallas County hoping to get approved for SBA low-interest loans to help those impacted by flooding
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Last month's flooding damage in Dallas County wasn't enough to qualify for federal grant money to help victims rebuild. But those who need the help may still be able to get cheap loans to rebuild. On Friday, Dallas County leaders went door-to-door in Southeast Dallas County...
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Newly released documents provide more details about a minor crash that ended with violence and the death of a leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian American community. Fort Worth police arrested 28-year-old Markynn West earlier this week for the murder of 43-year-old Jin Shin. It happened...
fox4news.com
Dallas Chocolate Festival
You have two more days left to enjoy the food and fun at the Dallas Chocolate Festival. Founder, Sander Wolf, gives us a look at what you can learn and taste at the Fashion Industry Gallery Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth high-rise hosts first responder stair climb
This Sunday, City Center Fort Worth will host first responders for a Sept. 11 memorial tower climb. Johnny Campbell with City Center joined Good Day to talk about the event. Security officers, local police and fire departments, local FBI agents and county sheriff's officers are participating.
fox4news.com
North Texans honor those impacted by 9/11 terror attacks through service 21 years later
DALLAS - A weekend of commemorations here in North Texas will honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and first responders. For many, it is an opportunity to give public service or to connect with younger people who were born after the attacks. Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11. It...
fox4news.com
Carrollton armored truck robbery suspects stole bag of money, torched car before arrest in Tyler, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after shooting at two armored truck company employees while servicing an ATM at the Bank of America on Josey Lane in Carrollton. Rayfiel Gill, 40, Lillie McCoy, 43, Katron Pittman, 17, and Gary Taylor, 17, were arrested on Thursday in...
fox4news.com
Authorities report largest pure, uncut Fentanyl seizure in Tarrant County history
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County authorities reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl in the county’s history earlier this month. More than 2,000 grams of pure, uncut Fentanyl was seized from a home on September 6. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with...
fox4news.com
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
fox4news.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
fox4news.com
Mordecai throws 3 TD passes, SMU cruises past Lamar 45-16
DALLAS (AP) - Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes and SMU rolled to a 45-16 victory over Lamar on Saturday night. Mordecai was 18-of-31 passing for 212 yards. He connected with Rashee Rice twice for scores, including the Mustangs' first touchdown. Rice also made an over-the-shoulder, 20-yard catch in the end zone late in the third quarter. Rice finished with nine catches for 132 yards.
fox4news.com
Duggan 5 TD passes and TCU 2-0 under Dykes after 59-17 win
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Max Duggan completed 23 of 29 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns as TCU won its home opener 59-17 over lower-division Tarleton State on Saturday night, making Sonny Dykes the first new Horned Frogs coach to win his first two games since Dutch Meyer in 1934.
