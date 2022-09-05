ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at Big T Plaza that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding officers found three people who reported to be shot. One of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast Dallas early Saturday morning. First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a house on Greenhaven Drive at about 3 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash with cyclist

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a cyclist Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road. Police said a man was riding his bicycle in the southbound...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Chocolate Festival

You have two more days left to enjoy the food and fun at the Dallas Chocolate Festival. Founder, Sander Wolf, gives us a look at what you can learn and taste at the Fashion Industry Gallery Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth high-rise hosts first responder stair climb

This Sunday, City Center Fort Worth will host first responders for a Sept. 11 memorial tower climb. Johnny Campbell with City Center joined Good Day to talk about the event. Security officers, local police and fire departments, local FBI agents and county sheriff's officers are participating.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Mordecai throws 3 TD passes, SMU cruises past Lamar 45-16

DALLAS (AP) - Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes and SMU rolled to a 45-16 victory over Lamar on Saturday night. Mordecai was 18-of-31 passing for 212 yards. He connected with Rashee Rice twice for scores, including the Mustangs' first touchdown. Rice also made an over-the-shoulder, 20-yard catch in the end zone late in the third quarter. Rice finished with nine catches for 132 yards.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
fox4news.com

Duggan 5 TD passes and TCU 2-0 under Dykes after 59-17 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Max Duggan completed 23 of 29 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns as TCU won its home opener 59-17 over lower-division Tarleton State on Saturday night, making Sonny Dykes the first new Horned Frogs coach to win his first two games since Dutch Meyer in 1934.
FORT WORTH, TX

