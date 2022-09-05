‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Los Cabos (Food Service) – 90

6600 Stage Rd. Suite 106 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: does not have the last 3 months (90 days) of shell stock tags (shellfish) – only has July, container of fish on floor inside walk-in cooler, uncovered food inside cooler, scoop stored inside food containers (seasoning), cutting boards need to be replaced (too many grooves), employee restroom does not have soap or paper towels. Brooms, mops and dustpans should be stored hanging, current permit not posted, expired in June.

Zi Jing Chinese – 88

6525 Memphis Arlington Rd. #102 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: boxes were sitting on hand washing sink in kitchen (please keep clear), bottle of degreaser was unlabelled, raw pork stored in a grocery bag, uncovered food in prep cooler, buckets of soy sauce stored on the kitchen floor and food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, scoops left inside flour and sugar containers, old metal can used as a scoop was stored inside bigger can full of rice.

Inspector’s note: “Spray bottle in bathroom was water but yet there were bubbles on top. I saw one roach crawling on floor on dining area.”

La Cocina Mexicana – 84

2945 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: black buildup inside ice machine, TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Food Safety) foods not maintained at 41 degrees, observed chicken and tilapia thawing improperly, no labels on food containers, flies observed in food prep area, wiping cloth stored on prep cooler, ice buildup inside walk-in freezer.

100s :

Aunti M’s

7969 “B” Street Millington, TN 38053

Da Wing GOAT

5173 South Third St. Memphis, TN 38109

La Hidrocalida

3363 Pipers Gap Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Morries Tavern – Facility

5147 Easley Millington, TN 38053

Something’s Sweet

4869 Phipps Dr. Memphis, TN 38125

