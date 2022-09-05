ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A35fL_0himhs8h00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Los Cabos (Food Service) – 90
6600 Stage Rd. Suite 106 Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: does not have the last 3 months (90 days) of shell stock tags (shellfish) – only has July, container of fish on floor inside walk-in cooler, uncovered food inside cooler, scoop stored inside food containers (seasoning), cutting boards need to be replaced (too many grooves), employee restroom does not have soap or paper towels. Brooms, mops and dustpans should be stored hanging, current permit not posted, expired in June.

Zi Jing Chinese – 88
6525 Memphis Arlington Rd. #102 Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: boxes were sitting on hand washing sink in kitchen (please keep clear), bottle of degreaser was unlabelled, raw pork stored in a grocery bag, uncovered food in prep cooler, buckets of soy sauce stored on the kitchen floor and food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, scoops left inside flour and sugar containers, old metal can used as a scoop was stored inside bigger can full of rice.

Inspector’s note: “Spray bottle in bathroom was water but yet there were bubbles on top. I saw one roach crawling on floor on dining area.”

La Cocina Mexicana – 84
2945 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116
Violations include: black buildup inside ice machine, TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Food Safety) foods not maintained at 41 degrees, observed chicken and tilapia thawing improperly, no labels on food containers, flies observed in food prep area, wiping cloth stored on prep cooler, ice buildup inside walk-in freezer.

100s :

Aunti M’s
7969 “B” Street Millington, TN 38053

Da Wing GOAT
5173 South Third St. Memphis, TN 38109

La Hidrocalida
3363 Pipers Gap Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Morries Tavern – Facility
5147 Easley Millington, TN 38053

Something’s Sweet
4869 Phipps Dr. Memphis, TN 38125

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Retired Shelby Co. deputy offers safety tips for runners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the disappearance and death of Eliza Fletcher, many Mid-South runners say they have no plans to stop doing what they love. Some say they’re even more determined to run, with a renewed focus on safety. Mary Evans, a 25-year vet of the Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
BATESVILLE, MS
Mighty 990

Motorists Shocked as Big Bull Escapes From Delta Fair

An Angus bull apparently had a beef with the Delta Fair and Music Festival. The big beast bolted Sunday evening from a livestock show at the Showplace Palace. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who filmed the bull crossing Germantown Parkway. She shared...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October

A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
LAKELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Arlington, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Botanic Garden offering free admission Friday after shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Botanic Garden will offer free admission Friday as a response to several tragedies that have left the city of Memphis in shock. Memphis Botanic Garden says it will offer free regular admission Friday to “help Memphis heal.” “In light of the recent tragedies our city has suffered, we invite all of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

100 plus plan to finish Liza Fletcher’s run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–More than 100 runners plan to meet early Friday morning to finish Liza Fletcher’s run. The 34-year-old St. Mary’s teacher and mother of two was abducted on the University of Memphis campus during the halfway point of her 10-mile run last Friday. Her body was found three days later behind an abandoned house in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sugar#Fish#Flour#Food Drink#Tn 38134 Violations
WREG

Eliza Fletcher’s murder impacts people across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Hearts continue to break for Eliza Fletcher as people leave flowers, candles, and other tokens of sympathy outside the home where her body was found. The 34-year-old mother, wife, and St. Mary’s School teacher was kidnapped and then killed after police say she was abducted by Cleotha Abston last week. The nation is feeling […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Silo Square additions receive aldermen approval

Southaven aldermen Tuesday night moved forward several planning and zoning requests related to the Silo Square development. One application involved a design review approval for one lot where three, three-story loft apartment buildings and a single-story grocery/deli building would be located. The board approval came without dissent, with Mayor Darren...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Mayor says 4 people would still be alive if Kelly had served sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mayor Jim Strickland offered condolences Thursday to Memphis-area families touched by two terrible acts that have rocked the city in less than a week: the abduction and murder of St. Marys teacher Eliza Fletcher and the violent rampage Wednesday night that left four dead and three injured. “This has been the worst […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy