Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
New Report Shows Delaware Inland Bays Contribute Billions to Local Economy Annually
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program released a report Tuesday that details the first-ever assessment of the Delaware Inland Bays' economic value. The report says that the Inland Bays generate $4.5 billion in annual economic activity and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My view: Solar net metering is kinda complicated
One of the advantages of setting up a solar panel system at your business or home is something known as “net metering.”. Simply stated, it allows a customer to be paid for excess solar-powered electricity that is fed back into the grid. Net metering sounds like a no-brainer, but...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging
An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Dover-Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization urges better uses of rail-adjacent land
The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) released recommendations on Wednesday urging the county’s towns and cities to preserve land along the Delmarva Central Railroad for industrial uses that could spur economic development. The group hopes to preserve what land remains after years of neglecting the railroad’s potential as...
WMDT.com
Researchers release first-ever report on economic value of Del. Inland Bays
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program are revealing new details about just how crucial Delaware’s Inland Bays are to the local economy. “A real surprise”. According to the first-ever Economic Value of the Delaware Inland Bays...
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
The Dispatch
Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarebusinessnow.com
Animal shelters rebranded after merger and now carry Humane Animal Partners name
Leadership and Delaware government officials gathered this week to mark a merger and rebranding to Humane Animal Partners. Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA completed a rebranding process and announced the of their newly combined organization, Humane Animal Partners (HAP). Former Delaware Humane Association Executive Director, Patrick Carroll, will...
Cape Gazette
Fourth water advisory issued for Rehoboth Beach
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a recreational water-quality advisory for Rehoboth Beach Sept. 7. It’s the fourth advisory in a little over a month. The advisory was sent out following bacterial testing results that exceeded the recreational water-quality standard at testing sites at Rehoboth...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Steve and Gail Carpenter at Paynter’s Mill
Today we’re taking a look at Paynter’s Mill, located near the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1, where Steve and Gail Carpenter live in a beautiful home within walking distance to a modern version of a small downtown shopping center and within a short drive of Milton’s lovely and historic town center.
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
The Sandcastle Lady of Lewes Beach
Although she's not a permanent Lewes resident, when she's here in late summer, Lynn Hicks McKeown loves and lives the Lewes lifestyle, and even takes it a step farther. Most every day, she gathers up her sand buckets and tools, and walks about a block from her Midland Avenue cottage to start “work” on Lewes Beach at the Market Street crossover.
How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?
Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math. The ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Massey's Landing wants park models to remain
Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC has filed an application to amend a condition of approval dating back to 2014 relating to the placement of RV park models in the resort at the end of Long Neck Road. Under the current ordinance, the company is required to remove all park models...
Cape Gazette
Summer House to be sold
Summer House, a favorite of downtown Rehoboth Beach for more than 40 years, is set to be sold. The sale is expected to be finalized by mid-September. The buyer is Regan Derrickson, owner of Nalu in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, who is purchasing it from a group of owners that included Big Fish owner Eric Sugrue and former Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Friday Night Fun: Northeastern Supply Presents Return of URC Sprint Cars to Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, DE – Friday night fun!. Northeastern Supply presents the return of the United Racing Club (URC) 360 Sprint Cars and a complete show of stock car racing this Friday night, September 9 at the historic Georgetown Speedway. For the first time in 2022, the winged 360 Sprint Cars...
Comments / 0