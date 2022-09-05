ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Air show takes flight this weekend; here’s the schedule

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Air Show returned Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.

The 2022 air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.

“The 2022 Air Show will mark the official end of summer and showcase an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and gravity-defying aerobatics,” noted a press release. “But the Air Show is more than just fancy flying, inside the gates fans can witness Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear professional narration with music and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics.”

Schedule

Sunday/Monday

9:30 a.m. – Noon

  • Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft
  • Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
  • Greg Koontz Solo Aerobatics

Noon – 2:00pm

  • Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby
  • Hot Streak II Jet Truck
  • U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration
  • U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo
  • U.S. Air Force F-15 Flyby
  • Randy Ball MiG-17F
  • Hot Streak II Jet Truck
  • Melissa Burns Sportsgal

2:00pm – 4:30pm

  • U.S. Air Force F-16 Tactical Demonstration
  • WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber
  • Photo Pass
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
  • U.S. Navy Blue Angels

On-site parking opens at 9 a.m. The parking fee is $25 per car.

Ticket info:

  • $30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22)
  • $20 for children ages 6-11
  • FREE for children 5 and younger

Tickets are good for one full day (Sunday or Monday.) They must be purchased online in advance. There are no gate sales.

General Admission tickets are considered “lawn seats” and do not include a reserved seat. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Other seating options include:

  • Reserved Box Seats
  • Sponsor Boxes
  • Barnstormer Club
  • Flight Deck Loge

#Us Air Force#Aircraft Systems#Flight Time#Cleveland Air#The Cleveland Air Show#The U S Navy Blue Angels#Uas#U S Air Force
