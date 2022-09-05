ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

I-Team: Suspect dies after ‘attacking’ Cleveland officer

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrDz7_0himhMKn00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and then shot the suspect.

The Cleveland Police have now confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the suspect has died.

Multiple sources told the I-Team the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Monday in the 4500 block of W. 174th Street when the CMHA officer was responding to a complaint.

Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire

Once the officer got out of his cruiser he was allegedly attacked by the suspect, according to sources.

The officer tried using a taser and ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect allegedly kept attacking the officer, sources say. The officer fired his gun, and the suspect was shot twice.

Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility

The officer was injured but is expected to be okay. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

We reached out to CMHA officials but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Cleveland Police#W 174th Street#Cmha#Nexstar Media Inc
Cleveland.com

Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter

A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy