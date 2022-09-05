ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

Bakery Lorraine is Expanding to Boerne

Bakery Lorraine announced this week that it will open a new location in Boerne in October. “Boerne felt like a natural fit for Bakery Lorraine and we’re looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” said chef Anne Ng, who owns the bakery along with partner Jeremy Mandrell and operator Charlie Biedenharn. The bakery is known for its macarons and French pastries. It also serves breakfast and lunch, including a quiche Lorraine, soups and salads, and a decadent grilled cheese. The new shop will be the bakery’s sixth location. It also has outposts at Pearl, The Rim, in the Medical Center, inside The DoSeum and in Austin. Bakery Lorraine was once named among the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine and it also was called one of the country’s “13 Destination Bakeries” by Conde Nast Traveler.
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate award goes to Jenny's Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - This week's Blue Plate winner is a long-standing Mexican tradition that's been handed down for generations on the city's far West Side. Welcome to Jenny’s Mexican restaurant, located in a storefront on Culebra and has been feeding families on San Antonio’s far West side for generations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New food truck park Rancho 181 opening near Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. A full food truck park with a bar and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country

We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue

Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, the four-day event in New Braunfels will take place from October 6 to 9, with ticket and drink salbenefitting United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Granzin’s Meat Market keeps tradition of fresh, locally processed meats alive

Co-owner Zane Granzin holds a tomahawk steak at Granzin's Meat Market. (Photos by Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Since opening in 1981, Granzin’s Meat Market has provided fresh meats and produce to New Braunfels. The business was founded by Tony and Sonna Granzin along with their three sons, Gary, Mark and Michael. Relocating to New Braunfels from Marion, the family provides a unique experience for patrons.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

