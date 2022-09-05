Bakery Lorraine announced this week that it will open a new location in Boerne in October. “Boerne felt like a natural fit for Bakery Lorraine and we’re looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” said chef Anne Ng, who owns the bakery along with partner Jeremy Mandrell and operator Charlie Biedenharn. The bakery is known for its macarons and French pastries. It also serves breakfast and lunch, including a quiche Lorraine, soups and salads, and a decadent grilled cheese. The new shop will be the bakery’s sixth location. It also has outposts at Pearl, The Rim, in the Medical Center, inside The DoSeum and in Austin. Bakery Lorraine was once named among the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine and it also was called one of the country’s “13 Destination Bakeries” by Conde Nast Traveler.

BOERNE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO