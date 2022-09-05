Read full article on original website
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
sanantoniomag.com
Bakery Lorraine is Expanding to Boerne
Bakery Lorraine announced this week that it will open a new location in Boerne in October. “Boerne felt like a natural fit for Bakery Lorraine and we’re looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” said chef Anne Ng, who owns the bakery along with partner Jeremy Mandrell and operator Charlie Biedenharn. The bakery is known for its macarons and French pastries. It also serves breakfast and lunch, including a quiche Lorraine, soups and salads, and a decadent grilled cheese. The new shop will be the bakery’s sixth location. It also has outposts at Pearl, The Rim, in the Medical Center, inside The DoSeum and in Austin. Bakery Lorraine was once named among the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine and it also was called one of the country’s “13 Destination Bakeries” by Conde Nast Traveler.
Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24
The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails.
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine to open first Boerne store in October
The opening date will be announced later.
news4sanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate award goes to Jenny's Mexican restaurant
SAN ANTONIO - This week's Blue Plate winner is a long-standing Mexican tradition that's been handed down for generations on the city's far West Side. Welcome to Jenny’s Mexican restaurant, located in a storefront on Culebra and has been feeding families on San Antonio’s far West side for generations.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
KSAT 12
New food truck park Rancho 181 opening near Calaveras Lake
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. A full food truck park with a bar and...
New San Antonio bar La Ruina stirs up history, tropical drinks
Here's a first look at one of San Antonio's newest cocktail bars.
Historic Southtown San Antonio building gutted by 2020 fire could have second life as coffee shop
The 1920s-era structure, known as the “Triangle Garage,” will become Oak & Saint, a coffee shop inspired by the owner's travels in Japan.
townandtourist.com
9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
We’re turning our attention to the stage this week thanks to the many live performances making their way to Alamo City. See Pitbull live in concert with special guest Iggy Azalea, or enjoy a live performance by comedian Carlos Mencia. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Bad Bunny gave San Antonio concert suite tickets to Uvalde victim's family
Plus more moments from the Bad Bunny concert you may have missed.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country
We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced
SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9. The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road,...
KSAT 12
Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest. Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.
Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue
Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, the four-day event in New Braunfels will take place from October 6 to 9, with ticket and drink salbenefitting United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
VIA is providing special bus service to Bad Bunny's San Antonio concert
Here's what to know about VIA's Bad Bunny service.
Granzin’s Meat Market keeps tradition of fresh, locally processed meats alive
Co-owner Zane Granzin holds a tomahawk steak at Granzin's Meat Market. (Photos by Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Since opening in 1981, Granzin’s Meat Market has provided fresh meats and produce to New Braunfels. The business was founded by Tony and Sonna Granzin along with their three sons, Gary, Mark and Michael. Relocating to New Braunfels from Marion, the family provides a unique experience for patrons.
Fiesta Patrias celebrates San Antonio's cultural connection with Mexico
Fiestas Patrias commemorate Mexico's independence and honors San Antonio's strong connection to Mexico.
