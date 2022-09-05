Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
The Great Gatorade Debate Continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Great Gatorade Debate continues! But today, we’ve got props! Is lemon-lime Gatorade yellow, or is it green?
wccbcharlotte.com
Chick-Fil-A Kicks Off Fall With New Autumn Spice Milkshake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chick-Fil-A is launching its first new milkshake flavor in four years nationwide. The Autumn Spice Milkshake is hand-spun, combining rich flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies with vanilla ice cream. The new milkshake will be available nationwide for a limited time starting...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Lynetta!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lynetta. Lynetta is 4 years old and 44 pounds. She is snuggly and good with kids. Lynetta enjoys car rides and being brushed. If you are interested in adopting Lynetta...
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Get Pizza in Charlotte: 2022
Neapolitan, Chicago deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian, Detroit-style. Everyone has their favorite take on this universally loved food. Order it with thin crust, extra cheese, vegetarian toppings, or gluten-free. Here’s where you can find each of these options across Charlotte. FEATURED RESTAURANT. 4127 Park Road. 704-910-0142. The team behind TRUE...
WCNC
Back to School with The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s back to school time! The perfect time to talk with Melanie Thompson, Store Manager from The Good Feet Store about their premium arch supports for kids and adults.
STK Steakhouse to open fine-dining restaurant in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is behind that steakhouse concept, which has...
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: CMPD Aviation Unit
CHARLOTTE, NC– WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald got an exclusive tour of CMPD’s Aviation Unit and crime fighting helicopter, Snoopy-1, in this week’s Do My Job. CMPD is currently hiring new police trainees, lateral officers, deputies and troopers. If you’re interested in joining the force, you can...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Events w/ Moira Quinn: Free Workouts, Oktoberfest at Triple C Brewing & Rail Trail Cleanup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Sweat at Victoria Yards. Saturday, Sept. 10 (8:30am-12pm) Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. The popular Victoria Yards Fitness Series is back! Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. Please bring water, a yoga mat, and some friends. Come ready to dance and sweat your cares away! This is a free event at Victoria Yards, 209 E 7th St.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte
Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte deli serving with New York flair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair. Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Levine was...
Your guide to the Yiasou Greek Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Yiasou Greek Festival returns this year for in-person events after the pandemic forced last year's event to be held as a drive-thru. The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. Here's your guide to...
country1037fm.com
Price’s Chicken Coop Land in Charlotte Sold For 4 Million
I sure do miss it. Price’s Chicken Coop has been closed for a few months now and was that ever a hit for those of us who work within walking distance of the iconic walk up chicken restaurant. Not sure what they did to make that chicken so delicious and they did it for over sixty years.
fox46.com
I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Using A Cane After Hip Replacement Surgery
CHARLOTTE, NC — Hip replacement is a common orthopedic surgery, and following it patients must work to rebuild their strength and mobility. One way they do that is by using a cane. In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Lisa Cannada, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Novant Health, talks...
wccbcharlotte.com
Free Outdoor Movie Series Continues At Camp North End This Fall
With sweater weather and spooky season right around the corner, Camp North End has decided to continue their free outdoor movies through the end of October. Every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy iconic 80s & 90s movies courtesy of Aurora Star Lit Cinema at Camp North End.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Renaissance Festival Job Fair To Be Held September 10th
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Autumn is around the corner, and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids, and Knights – it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party!. The Carolina Renaissance Festival is hosting a job fair on...
wccbcharlotte.com
UPS To Hire Around 1,240 Employees In Charlotte For Holiday Season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS announced on Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,240 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area to help out during the hectic holiday season. The company is filling full-and part-time seasonal positions, primarily drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.
triwnews.com
Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate
CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
