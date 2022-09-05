CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Sweat at Victoria Yards. Saturday, Sept. 10 (8:30am-12pm) Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. The popular Victoria Yards Fitness Series is back! Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. Please bring water, a yoga mat, and some friends. Come ready to dance and sweat your cares away! This is a free event at Victoria Yards, 209 E 7th St.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO