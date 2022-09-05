Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting
On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark investigating armed robbery at Fairfield Apartments
Newark Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning at the Fairfield Apartments. Police said a man was approached by another man with a handgun outside his apartment on the 400 block of Stamford Lane just after 1 a.m. on September 8, 2022. The victim gave...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting
One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News was on the scene as police SWAT members took a suspect into custody following a shooting and then barricade situation in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.Police tell CBS3 the man was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend earlier Thursday morning on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say the suspect then entered a tire shop and refused to come out. He is now in custody. Police tell Eyewitness News the girlfriend who was shot managed to drive herself to the hospital.She's in stable condition with a graze wound to her head.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Shooting Victim Uncooperative With Investigators Police Say
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:31 a.m. for the report of a male with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who advised that he was in the 100 block of South New Street in Dover when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with Detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description said Schmid.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash that took place in...
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WDEL 1150AM
Inmate charged in prison attack
An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
WGMD Radio
Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.
Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area. Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. The victim apparently was at...
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen from Bear in custody after leading trooper on chase in stolen SUV
A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV. A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
