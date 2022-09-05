Read full article on original website
Related
No. 12 Florida takes on No. 20 Kentucky in SEC East showdown
Things to watch in Week 2 of the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 12 Florida in a matchup of ranked SEC teams. The league opener for both teams matches schools picked to finish second and fourth respectively in the East Division in preseason media poll. Kentucky opened with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) but faces an uphill battle in The Swamp in its quest for a second consecutive series win over the Gators. The Wildcats will again be without first team All-SEC rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1,379 yards, nine touchdowns last season) as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
BREAKING: WVU beats multiple SEC schools for edge rusher
West Virginia has secured a commitment from Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing edge rusher Oryend Fisher today, the 2023 prospect announced just moments ago. The 247Sports three-star prospect chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Fisher first visited West Virginia back in the summer of 2021, showing up for...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lunardi Projects Kentucky as No. 1 Seed in Latest Bracketology
College football is now entering Week Two of the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean college hoops is taking a backseat. ESPN's March Madness guru Joe Lunardi has returned with an early September edition of Bracketology, and he currently predicts the Kentucky Wildcats to enter the tournament ...
Roman Harper Predicts Florida to Defeat Kentucky, Calls Wildcats "Soft"
The SEC Network's Roman Harper made a bold statement on Wednesday, regarding the upcoming matchup between No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida. Both teams will enter the weekend 1-0, thought the Gators win over then-No. 7 Utah looked much more impressive than UK's victory over Miami (OH). ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game
Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Grade Kentucky’s new home uniforms
The days of Kentucky Wildcats basketball wearing checkerboard uniforms are finally over. Head coach John Calipari teased on Monday night that he was thinking of showing Big Blue Nation the new home uniforms. Of course, the overwhelming answer to Calipari’s question was yes and UK Athletics delivered those fans’ wish....
RELATED PEOPLE
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled
The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
nationofblue.com
John Calipari says it’s time to unveil new home uniforms
After five years of the same look, John Calipari is ready to show off Kentucky’s new home basketball uniforms. Calipari hinted on social media that he plans to unveil the new uniforms on Tuesday. Is it time to bury the checkerboard uniforms or will it be more of the...
Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know
University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
A Kentucky Man’s Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety
As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names? I'd look them up--I don't know them, either--but that's not why I'm here.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0