Lansing, MI

Pick the LSJ high school athlete of week winner: Aug. 29-Sept. 3

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

Here is a look at the latest individuals in the running to be voted the Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week winner.

Voting is unlimited and open until noon Wednesday to determine the winner, who will be featured in the LSJ.

Refresh browser if poll doesn't immediately appear. (Voting from a mobile device? Request desktop version of browsing app if poll doesn't show up.)

Joey Bowman, St. Johns boys cross country

The senior was the champion at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational on Aug. 30 and helped the Redwings claim the team title. Bowman had a personal-best time of 15:37.49 while finishing as the champion by more than 30 seconds in the large school division. He Helped St. Johns finish seven points ahead of Okemos for the team title.

Anna Delgado, East Lansing girls cross country

The senior had a personal record time while finishing as the champion at the Saranac Invitational on Wednesday. Delgado had a time of 17:59.8 while finishing as the Division 1 and 2 champion at the invite by more than a minute. Delgado’s previous best time was 18:34.3.

Josiah DeMond, Holt boys soccer

The junior captain played a part in a big second half while helping the Rams end a losing streak with a 6-1 win over Traverse City Central. Holt trailed 1-0 at the half before breaking through in the second half with DeMond delivering a hat trick.

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt football

The senior had five catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 39-34 win over Portland. His 22-yard touchdown reception in the closing seconds was the game-winner. Kurncz also passed for 59 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 55 yards and had an interception.

Anna Schaibly, Bath girls golf

Schaibly tied for medalist honors while helping the Bees win the Laingsburg jamboree Aug. 30. Schaibly shot a 46 to lead Bath, which had a team score of 206.

Bruce Thelen, Fulton football

Thelen tied the school record for touchdowns in a game while helping the Pirates improve to 1-1 with a Friday victory over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart. He had 26 carries for 301 yards and four touchdowns, completed 7 of 10 passes for 165 yards and two scores and added a 30-yard reception for a touchdown.

Know of a worthy LSJ high school athlete of the week winner? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday evening each week.

Last week's winner: Pick the LSJ high school athlete of week winner for Aug. 22-27

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pick the LSJ high school athlete of week winner: Aug. 29-Sept. 3

