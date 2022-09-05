Effective: 2022-09-08 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with evening high tides into the weekend.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO