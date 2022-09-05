Shooting Near Labor Day Weekend Carnival Leaves 1 Injured

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: One person was shot in the leg near a Labor Day weekend carnival on Glenoaks and Van Nuys Boulevard in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 4, around 9:45 p.m. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting reportedly occurred in a parking lot next to the ongoing carnival.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two juveniles allegedly involved in shooting the victim.

The carnival has now shut down. It is unclear if it will reopen for Labor Day on Monday.

Video shows fight just before shooting.

© 2022 Key News Network