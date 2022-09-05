Prince George child killed when truck blows tire on 95, crashes into vehicle on 301

SUSSEX — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a Prince George County child, state police said. Two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to a Petersburg hospital for treatment.

The wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in an email.

According to the report, a 2009 International 4300LP converted ambulance truck was southbound on I-95 when a rear tire blew. Anaya said the force of the blowout caused the truck to go out of control and run off I-95 onto Route 301, where it struck a 2021 Kia Forte that was northbound. The vehicle was hit on its passenger side by the truck and pushed into a ditch.

Three people inside the Kia — 44-year-old Henry James Hall Jr., an 11-year-old girl and another juvenile — were taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. The 11-year-old died of her injuries.

Anaya said she was wearing a seat belt and in a rear seat of the Kia.

The two people inside the truck were identified as the driver, Jimmie Dawson, 58, and his passenger, Robert Batts, 45. Both are from North Carolina and were not reported injured.

Anaya said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. No charges will be placed at this time.