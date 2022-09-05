ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves more than 20 dead in China

A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions.

At least 21 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state broadcasters.

According to CBS News, 14 people died in Sichuan’s Shimian county, seven people died in nearby Luding county and more than 30 people were injured after the earthquake triggered mountain landslides.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook the province capital of Chengdu around 1 p.m. local time on Monday. Preliminary measurements from different agencies can tend to differ slightly.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake struck a mountainous area in the town of Luding, which is 140 miles (227 km) from Chengdu, Reuters reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qY9tY_0himfLx000

While there has been no reported damage to dams and hydropower stations within 31 miles (50 km) of the epicenter, the provincial grid sustained damage, affecting more than 40,000 users, according to Reuters.

Video clips on social media showed water splashing out of fish tanks, lights swinging and people rushing out of buildings and onto the streets.

Earthquakes are common in Sichuan province since it sits on the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, which is a tectonically active area.

"There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn't very scary," resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press. "This time, I was really scared because I live on a high floor and the shaking made me dizzy."

Danli, who lives on the 31st floor, told the AP that she hid under her desk for more than five minutes while many of her neighbors ran downstairs.

Between earthquakes, an ongoing drought, extreme heat waves and a COVID-19 outbreak, Danli described the past two months as being "weird."

In 2008, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. After the quake destroyed schools, towns and rural communities outside of Sichuan, residents spent years rebuilding.

