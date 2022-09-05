Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur football player nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur's defensive back Daevon Iles is listed as one of 10 nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week title. In the Titans' 42 to 21 win against Nederland Iles recorded six tackles and three interceptions. He also has an interception return that scored for the Titans.
Houston Chronicle
Indigenous activists call on Texas schools to forfeit Port Neches-Groves football games
Indigenous leaders are now calling on Texas schools to forfeit games in protest against the Port Neches-Groves High School mascot. The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas on Wednesday announced formal letters were sent by the South Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement to each of the schools scheduled to play the high school this football season.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange agreement creates quicker, cheaper path to Stephen F. Austin State University degree
Leaders at Lamar State College Orange and Stephen F. Austin State University have reaffirmed an agreement guaranteeing credits earned at LSCO seamlessly transfer to SFA for students wanting to complete a bachelor degree. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson and SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook met today at LSCO’s campus...
Port Arthur News
Noah Jackson is Port Neches-Groves’ biggest supporter after near-fatal injury
For seven years, Noah Jackson started the football season by putting on his helmet, pads and uniform and taking the field with his teammates. From the time he was a little boy he had a plan. His mother Kim Jackson still stares at a picture of Noah as a young child in his Port Neches-Groves Youth Football League uniform.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company
The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
Orange Leader
Mustangs gearing up for “humongous” Port Neches-Groves with multiple looks behind “big front”
WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs like meeting gauntlets head on. That will be the case for the second week in a row when they welcome the Port Neches-Groves Indians to Hooks Stadium in a non-district affair Friday. The Mustangs (2-0) are coming off a 38-32 victory over...
Port Arthur News
Nederland will not play first home game at Bulldog Stadium as construction continues
The Nederland Bulldogs learned they will not play their first official home game Friday as construction continues at Bulldog Stadium. The original plan was for the stadium to be complete before Nederland hosted Silsbee for the Friday contest. The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will instead be played at...
Texas Roadhouse coming to Beaumont, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star State staple is coming to Beaumont and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. A new Texas Roadhouse is being built in Beaumont. The restaurant will be located at 6165 Eastex Freeway. The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery
A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
thriveswla.com
Take a Day Trip to . . . Orange, Texas
Cross the Sabine River on I-10 West from Louisiana into Texas, and in no time you’ll find Orange, a quick 30 minutes east of Lake Charles. Halfway between Lake Charles and Beaumont, it would easy to pass right by on your way to points west, but it’s definitely worth your time to make the detour and explore. Or make it a day’s destination. This charming community boasts a surprising list of exciting things to see and do, from outdoor nature excursions to arts, culture, and history. After a day of exploring, a roster of tempting restaurants will make it hard to decide where to enjoy dinner. But we know you’re up to the challenge!
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — What rules do bicyclists have to follow?
James from Port Arthur asks: On the road the other day I observed a bicycle rider doing whatever he wanted to, like going from lane to lane and not stopping for red light nor stops in a residential neighborhood. This bothered me because he appeared to be drunk and wasn’t wearing a helmet. He had no regard for his safety or others on the road. Do bicycle riders have to stop at a red light? Can they be arrested for DWI? Is there a law Biking While Intoxicated?
kogt.com
Restaurant Reports for August
The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
Port Arthur News
Bulldogs playing third-straight top-10 team
When Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow scheduled his team’s non-district opponents, he knew the Bulldogs would face some tough competition. This week the Bulldogs take on their third consecutive top-10 team in the state in their respective division. Nederland (0-2) plays Silsbee (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog...
Orange Leader
Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for Orange children and teens; check it out
A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Orange and hosting its open house Friday. “At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses. Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas for two decades and has seen...
12newsnow.com
City of Beaumont to host first-ever national 9/11 memorial stair climb
It's being held at the Edison Plaza, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Visit HCESD2Memorialclimb on Facebook for more information.
Port Arthur News
Special honor this weekend for oldest living Fiesta queen at Mexican Heritage Society’s Port Arthur celebration
Norma Jean “Cookie” Rodriguez is described as the backbone of her family. “She’s always been a constant in our life,” said her nephew, Jared Rodriguez. “She’s still to this day always texting, calling and trying to stay active in our lives.”. And this weekend,...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Post Office box vandalized again
PORT NECHES — The mail dropbox outside of the Port Neches branch Post Office was damaged and a police report filed. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a report of the criminal mischief to the dropbox on Monday in which the door to the box had been pried open.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
