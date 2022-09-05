ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company

The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
thriveswla.com

Take a Day Trip to . . . Orange, Texas

Cross the Sabine River on I-10 West from Louisiana into Texas, and in no time you’ll find Orange, a quick 30 minutes east of Lake Charles. Halfway between Lake Charles and Beaumont, it would easy to pass right by on your way to points west, but it’s definitely worth your time to make the detour and explore. Or make it a day’s destination. This charming community boasts a surprising list of exciting things to see and do, from outdoor nature excursions to arts, culture, and history. After a day of exploring, a roster of tempting restaurants will make it hard to decide where to enjoy dinner. But we know you’re up to the challenge!
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — What rules do bicyclists have to follow?

James from Port Arthur asks: On the road the other day I observed a bicycle rider doing whatever he wanted to, like going from lane to lane and not stopping for red light nor stops in a residential neighborhood. This bothered me because he appeared to be drunk and wasn’t wearing a helmet. He had no regard for his safety or others on the road. Do bicycle riders have to stop at a red light? Can they be arrested for DWI? Is there a law Biking While Intoxicated?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Restaurant Reports for August

The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Bulldogs playing third-straight top-10 team

When Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow scheduled his team’s non-district opponents, he knew the Bulldogs would face some tough competition. This week the Bulldogs take on their third consecutive top-10 team in the state in their respective division. Nederland (0-2) plays Silsbee (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Post Office box vandalized again

PORT NECHES — The mail dropbox outside of the Port Neches branch Post Office was damaged and a police report filed. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a report of the criminal mischief to the dropbox on Monday in which the door to the box had been pried open.
PORT NECHES, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

