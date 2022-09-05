Read full article on original website
Related
Dream Bakery among several Austin bakeries to close doors in recent months
AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation is taking a toll on small businesses in Austin, including several locally owned bakeries. Karen Fry owned Dream Bakery for six years. It was a gluten-free bakery that served croissants, cinnamon rolls and cakes. "Things that you can't necessarily find in other places if you...
Longtime Austin tea house to shut down
The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Austin Music Census closes Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area musicians have until Friday to make their voices heard through the Greater Austin Music Census. The census, which launched in July, is being administered by South Music Cities in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Steve Adler, KUTX, EQ Austin, Juice Consulting and more than 50 local partners.
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
365thingsaustin.com
$2 Oysters At Garbo’s
Make the middle of your week something to look forward to with $2 New England oysters at Garbo’s. If you haven’t been to their brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, it’s worth a visit. There is a ton of outside seating and a great play area for kids. Come on Wednesdays for fresh oysters flown in from Island Creek Oyster Co.—served all day!
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leander is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Austin area
LEANDER, Texas — The Austin area is booming – but few places are growing as fast as Leander. Leander has history going back more than 10,000 years. It's first-known resident, lovingly named the "Leanderthal Lady," is one of the earliest and best-preserved archeological finds in the country. Fast-forward...
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
Austin ranks as the most expensive place in Texas to buy a house, per square foot
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to buy a home in Austin, you might want to hold onto your piggybank because it will cost you a pretty cent. A recent study ranked Austin as one of the most expensive cities to buy a home in the U.S., per square foot.
Dutch queen visits Austin on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch royalty – Queen Máxima – is visiting Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Kingdom of the Netherlands initially reported that King Willem-Alexander would also be visiting, but later stated that the king would not be traveling because he is recovering from pneumonia. His doctors advised that air travel could impede a full recovery.
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
KVUE
City of Austin considers helping tenants as mobile home park shuts down
People living in the Go Go Mobile Home Park on South Congress have to leave by November. Many don't know where they'll go next.
Austin Energy customers without power after Wednesday night storms
Just over 900 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0