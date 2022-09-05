ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Sidney Daily News

SCORES, WMVR to carry Newark Catholic at Fort Loramie

Central Ohio media have billed the Friday night clash between Fort Loramie (2-1) and Newark Catholic (1-0) as the state’s premier weekend battle in Division VII. Another outlet stuck out its neck “before the season even started” and said that Week 4 in Shelby County could be a preview of a state-semifinal.
NEWARK, OH
Sidney Daily News

LaRose launches ‘Styling for Democracy. Now Vote!’

COLUMBUS — Secretary Frank LaRose announced the 2022 “Styling for Democracy. Now Vote!” initiative – a partnership with barbershops, salons, and barber schools to encourage members of their community to sign up to be poll workers, register their family and friends to vote, and educate the community on the multiple ways to vote.
OHIO STATE

