HOUSTON - Where has the time gone already? We are into Week 3 of the Texas high school football season and the picture is becoming a little clearer on how things stand. In Class 6A, not much has changed up top. The Top 5 stay pat this week but could see big changes after this week's action. No. 1 North Shore faces No. 3 Westfield and No. 2 Katy takes on No. 5 Katy Tompkins! What a week of showdowns. Shadow Creek continues to climb, and Klein Collins has announced its presence in the 2022 season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO