Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
underdogdynasty.com
FIU Panthers vs Texas State Bobcats: Preview & Prediction, TV, Radio
FIU Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) vs Texas State Bobcats (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) TV: ESPN Plus (Play-By-Play: Brant Freeman/Analyst: Keith Moreland/Sidelines: Koral Riggs) Radio: WQBA 1140 AM Univision Radio South Florida (Play-By-Play: AJ Ricketts/Analyst: Corey Brooks)/KTSW 89.9 Texas State Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Clint Shields /Analyst: Geff Gandy) Location: Bobcat...
underdogdynasty.com
2022 Week 2 Preview: Houston Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech (-3) ESPN FPI: Texas Tech has 65.6% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas Tech 38, Houston 21 — September 4, 2021. Houston and Texas Tech squared off in last year’s season opener at NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans. While the Cougars possessed an early 21-7 lead, disaster repeatedly struck in the second half. Houston tossed four picks to the Red Raiders, causing Texas Tech to score 31 unanswered in a 38-21 victory. The trajectory of the teams changed following that matchup, as Houston won its next 11 games and finished the season ranked No. 17, while the Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells in October.
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
College Football News
Houston vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Houston vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Houston (1-0), Texas Tech (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. Here is how to watch and listen.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech. Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process. Shough is dealing with a collarbone ...
Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas
Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Class 6A Rankings - Week 3 (9.6.22): North Shore, Katy, Westfield still holding strong atop
HOUSTON - Where has the time gone already? We are into Week 3 of the Texas high school football season and the picture is becoming a little clearer on how things stand. In Class 6A, not much has changed up top. The Top 5 stay pat this week but could see big changes after this week's action. No. 1 North Shore faces No. 3 Westfield and No. 2 Katy takes on No. 5 Katy Tompkins! What a week of showdowns. Shadow Creek continues to climb, and Klein Collins has announced its presence in the 2022 season.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alleged racist remarks at volleyball games in Katy, New Braunfels on radar of state athletic association
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
3 San Antonio companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks three San Antonio companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 5 University of Texas...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Daily Cougar Online
Texas Races Are Tight, but a UH-TSU Election Survey Predicts Few Shifts in State’s Republican Leadership
The eyes of Texas, and far beyond, are upon Republican incumbent Greg Abbott’s 7% lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in their quest to occupy the governor’s office after the state’s Nov. 8 midterm elections. But among close watchers of Texas politics, the most intriguing race...
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
