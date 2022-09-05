ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
underdogdynasty.com

FIU Panthers vs Texas State Bobcats: Preview & Prediction, TV, Radio

FIU Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) vs Texas State Bobcats (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) TV: ESPN Plus (Play-By-Play: Brant Freeman/Analyst: Keith Moreland/Sidelines: Koral Riggs) Radio: WQBA 1140 AM Univision Radio South Florida (Play-By-Play: AJ Ricketts/Analyst: Corey Brooks)/KTSW 89.9 Texas State Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Clint Shields /Analyst: Geff Gandy) Location: Bobcat...
MIAMI, FL
underdogdynasty.com

2022 Week 2 Preview: Houston Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech (-3) ESPN FPI: Texas Tech has 65.6% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas Tech 38, Houston 21 — September 4, 2021. Houston and Texas Tech squared off in last year’s season opener at NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans. While the Cougars possessed an early 21-7 lead, disaster repeatedly struck in the second half. Houston tossed four picks to the Red Raiders, causing Texas Tech to score 31 unanswered in a 38-21 victory. The trajectory of the teams changed following that matchup, as Houston won its next 11 games and finished the season ranked No. 17, while the Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells in October.
HOUSTON, TX
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
College Football News

Houston vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Houston (1-0), Texas Tech (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Football
Houston, TX
Sports
houstonpublicmedia.org

Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years

A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Cardenas
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Class 6A Rankings - Week 3 (9.6.22): North Shore, Katy, Westfield still holding strong atop

HOUSTON - Where has the time gone already? We are into Week 3 of the Texas high school football season and the picture is becoming a little clearer on how things stand. In Class 6A, not much has changed up top. The Top 5 stay pat this week but could see big changes after this week's action. No. 1 North Shore faces No. 3 Westfield and No. 2 Katy takes on No. 5 Katy Tompkins! What a week of showdowns. Shadow Creek continues to climb, and Klein Collins has announced its presence in the 2022 season.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football#Tx
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy