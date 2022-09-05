Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin cites “clerical error” for Mason Rudolph being ahead of Kenny Pickett on Monday depth chart
On Monday, the Steelers issued a depth chart that showed Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback. That wasn’t much of a surprise. The next name at quarterback was. The chart showed Mason Rudolph as No. 2, ahead of rookie Kenny Pickett. After a full day of chatter and scrutiny...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad
The Patriots worked out veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on Thursday. They signed him to the practice squad after the workout, Field Yates of ESPN reports. New England has Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and Mike Onwenu at tackle, but Wynn (back) was limited in both practices so far this week.
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
NBC Sports
Should Tortorella's latest comments worry Flyers fans?
It kind of snuck up on us, but the Flyers' preseason starts in just over two weeks and the team is... well, uninspiring is probably the word you're searching for. The offseason was largely centered around a trade for pricey defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the drafting of rookie Cutter Gauthier, and obviously the addition of head coach John Tortorella.
NBC Sports
Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad
The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday. Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.
NBC Sports
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
NBC Sports
What's Belichick like heading into Week 1? Matt Cassel explains
Bill Belichick's 23rd season as New England Patriots head coach will officially get underway on Sunday. The Patriots arrived early in Miami as they prepare for a Week 1 showdown with the Dolphins. It will be a tough test right off the bat for Belichick and Co. as Miami owns a 4-1 record at home vs. New England over the last five years.
NBC Sports
After coaching Patrick Mahomes in college, Kliff Kingsbury prepares to coach against him
Kliff Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes for three years at Texas Tech, and although the team was not particularly good — Texas Tech went 13-16 in games Mahomes started — both men have gone on to greener pastures. Now Kingsbury is head coach of the Cardinals and Mahomes is...
NBC Sports
Eagles place Dillard on IR, open up spot on roster
The Eagles on Tuesday put backup left tackle Andre Dillard on Injured Reserve, opening up a spot on their 53-man roster. Dillard, 26, fractured his forearm in practice last Thursday and reportedly had surgery on Tuesday morning. By placing him on IR, Dillard will miss at least the first four...
NBC Sports
Week 1 QB Power Rankings: Where does Mac Jones stand as season begins?
The 2022 NFL season finally kicks off Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills in a potential preview of Super Bowl XLVII in February. It's also a matchup of two elite quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. Stafford won his first Super Bowl last season, helping the Rams overcome a late deficit in the fourth quarter. Allen is hoping to lead the Bills to their first ever Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
NBC Sports
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NBC Sports
Could Patriots use Stevenson like Kamara? Fantasy guru Matthew Berry explains
The New England Patriots offense struggled in the preseason, but that doesn't mean this unit won't produce any productive fantasy football players during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots are deep at running back and both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be drafted in every type of fantasy league.
