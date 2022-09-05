Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
WMAZ
1 Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles off Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff Office says a 31-year-old man who was walking in the road was hit by a pickup truck and a motorcycle on the 1300-block of Gray Highway before 12 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year old man from...
wgxa.tv
Macon man dead after being shot multiple times Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Grier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say a 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital. He's in stable condition.
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
Man shot in his truck at corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot while in his truck at the corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. that a person was shot. When...
41nbc.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gray Hwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday. According to a news release the victim was walking in the left lane when a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old male of Milledgeville, hit him. After being struck by the pickup truck the victim was also struck by a motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old male of Gray. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The male on the motorcycle was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition at this time.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
WMAZ
1 man dead, another injured after shooting near Grier Street
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff Office says a man was found face down between two houses with multiple gun shot wounds on the 300-block of Grier Street before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The 40-year-old man was taken to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
County leaders respond to Macon-Bibb hitting 50 homicides in 2022
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has officially hit 50 homicides so far in 2022 with 3 gun violence victims dying within 24 hours Sunday. This comes as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 7 separate shootings just this weekend that injured 8 people. Bibb...
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
Bibb coroner says heavy rains may have contributed to death of woman found off of Elm Street
MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead Monday at a creek located off Elm and Fifth streets. She was found by a gentleman who thought she was sleeping when he saw her at first, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Coroner Leon Jones. "She was found by a...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified
UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time. According to...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Investigators need help identifying this man from Hobby Lobby
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Do you recognize this man?. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office need to identify the man seen in these surveillance camera pictures from Hobby Lobby in Macon. The man is accused of stealing over $200 worth of Paper-Craft merchandise. If you know who the...
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out
BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men with a long rifle rob Macon gas station
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A gas station in Macon was robbed late Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened at the Chevron gas station on Emery Highway just after 2 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, two men walked inside the store....
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
Monroe County man on bicycle killed after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit by a car as he rode his bicycle in Monroe County on Friday night. According to Lt. John Thompson, the driver who hit the man was the one to call in the incident, at around 10:43 p.m. In a statement by...
