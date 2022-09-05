I visited IFA 2022 to hunt down the latest and greatest TV and audio tech, and as is often the case at these things, some of the coolest stuff I saw was conceptual rather than a product you can actually buy. But some are more conceptual than others, and unlike Panasonic's clever wireless OLED TV, Toshiba made an OLED TV prototype that I think is not just a phenomenal design, but could practically be released in the future – and if it did, I'd find it completely irresistible.

