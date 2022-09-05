Read full article on original website
How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?
If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review
The Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers something a little different from the competition, with seven cooking functions including air frying. It’s more mini-oven than air fryer by design, even down to its aesthetic and analog controls – which, while quirky, might not be to everyone’s taste. You lose some of the value-adding features found in dedicated air fryers, such as shake timers and air frying presets. Nevertheless, in our tests, we achieved crispy, delicious air-fried chicken wings and golden fries, as well as some great results using the other settings, too.
Hands on: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II see the originators of noise-cancelling headphones suddenly putting themselves back on top of the charts, based on our time with them so far. No higher-quality audio support (so far) The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have been launched in Manhattan (good) in collaboration with New York...
I wish I could buy this stunning OLED TV inspired by a speaker design legend
I visited IFA 2022 to hunt down the latest and greatest TV and audio tech, and as is often the case at these things, some of the coolest stuff I saw was conceptual rather than a product you can actually buy. But some are more conceptual than others, and unlike Panasonic's clever wireless OLED TV, Toshiba made an OLED TV prototype that I think is not just a phenomenal design, but could practically be released in the future – and if it did, I'd find it completely irresistible.
There's still time to get the iPad 10.2 for its cheapest ever price
This year's Labor Day sales may technically be over but Amazon still has the Apple iPad 10.2 for $279 (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest price ever for the excellent value-for-money tablet and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year. Wait a second, you may be...
Keep your new iPhone 14 safe with a protective, feature-packed Rokform case
The iPhone 14 is finally here and Apple’s newest flagship phone is a sleek, beautiful, powerhouse. This year’s better cameras, upgraded processors and new features make for a compelling investment. But, as is always the case as well with the iPhone, it’s just that - an investment. These...
