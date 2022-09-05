ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Oakland’s Temple Sinai bulks up security after mayoral candidate’s screed

After Oakland mayoral candidate Peter Y. Liu issued an antisemitic screed in response to being left out of an election forum at Temple Sinai, security is being upgraded for Monday evening’s event. Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin said synagogue security had already been tight, but that additional measures were implemented after...
OAKLAND, CA
Return to campus marred by antisemitic vandalism at S.F. State and Sac State

Two California State University campuses are dealing with incidents of antisemitic and racist graffiti shortly after the start of the fall semester. On Aug. 28, “Disturbing antisemitic, racist and homophobic messages” were found in a dormitory at San Francisco State University, according to an Aug. 30 message from San Francisco Hillel.
SACRAMENTO, CA
BDS measure at Berkeley Law hurts students, not Israel

The Jewish Student Association at Berkeley Law has long stayed away from the campus debate over BDS — the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. Taking a political stance does not align with our mission of providing an inclusive place for all Jewish students at Berkeley Law.
BERKELEY, CA

