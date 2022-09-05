Read full article on original website
jweekly.com
Gay Block’s portraits of non-Jewish Holocaust rescuers on view at S.F. gallery
An elderly woman reclining in a green lawn chair, blowing smoke into the sky. A pastor in a red corduroy suit grinning at the camera. A couple in their backyard, matching half smiles on their faces. These are just a few of Texas photographer Gay Block’s portraits of “rescuers,” non-Jewish...
Oakland’s Temple Sinai bulks up security after mayoral candidate’s screed
After Oakland mayoral candidate Peter Y. Liu issued an antisemitic screed in response to being left out of an election forum at Temple Sinai, security is being upgraded for Monday evening’s event. Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin said synagogue security had already been tight, but that additional measures were implemented after...
‘Fringe’ Oakland mayoral candidate goes after Jews in widely distributed email
Oakland mayoral candidate Peter Y. Liu sent an email calling Jews “evil,” “hateful” and “corrupt” to dozens of Bay Area journalists, news organizations, Jewish community contacts and fellow candidates on Sunday. Liu, who ran for mayor unsuccessfully in 2014 and 2018 and has made...
Return to campus marred by antisemitic vandalism at S.F. State and Sac State
Two California State University campuses are dealing with incidents of antisemitic and racist graffiti shortly after the start of the fall semester. On Aug. 28, “Disturbing antisemitic, racist and homophobic messages” were found in a dormitory at San Francisco State University, according to an Aug. 30 message from San Francisco Hillel.
BDS measure at Berkeley Law hurts students, not Israel
The Jewish Student Association at Berkeley Law has long stayed away from the campus debate over BDS — the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. Taking a political stance does not align with our mission of providing an inclusive place for all Jewish students at Berkeley Law.
