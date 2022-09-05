Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?

After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) slumped 14%. As I explain, there was more than meets the eye in the company's earnings report, and investors might want to get excited about this high-quality stock, which is now on sale. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 1, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 2, 2022.

Jamie Louko has positions in Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.