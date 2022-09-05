Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Beacon
Thousands dine, dance at Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival
For the past 17 years, Ed Verkin, Jr. has made the 12,000 pierogies served during the annual Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival hosted by the Knights of Columbus at Denny Bergman Hall. During this year’s festival on the Labor Day weekend, he passed the job to his son, Ed Verkin III, who kept the serving tables loaded with steaming pots of pierogies.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
Beacon
Friends of Cemetery have Chicken BBQ
The Port Clinton Friends of the Cemetery will be grilling its popular BBQ Chicken at the Adams Street Gazebo in Port Clinton on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $12, and tickets are available Mary’s Blossom Shoppe on Madison Street in Port Clinton and by calling Dana Alvarez. Drive through dinners are available, but stop early. The delicious chicken dinners always go quickly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beacon
Tell Tales 9-8-22
The Greater Port Clinton Area Art Council’s annual fall fundraiser is coming up, with “Fall Into Color,” a live and silent auction event, to be held from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Arts Garage (TAG), 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton. This year’s event will feature food and drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment, a live art auction and a silent auction with more art and other goodies.
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
Beacon
Entertainment Calendar 9-8-22
Tony Salazar, 2-5:30 p.m. Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils, 8 p.m. Trailer Park Ninja’s 7-11 p.m. Amelia Airharts, 8:30 p.m. The Other Brothers, 2 p.m. Two Layne Highway, 5:30 p.m. Shifferly Road, 9:30 p.m. Beer Barrel Saloon. 434 Delaware Ave, Put- in-Bay Bob Gatewood, 7:30 p.m. Reel Bar.
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beacon
Much-needed comfort station to enhance Waterworks Park in October
Waterworks Park has enjoyed an amazing transformation in recent years. The Port Clinton Lighthouse and Andy Sacksteder’s sculpture, The Lightkeeper, are drawing crowds. The brand new Portage River Walkway is getting rave reviews. Crowds have flocked to the well-groomed Lake Erie beach and the various festivals. But the one...
weeklyvillager.com
No Ferris Wheel For Me
But I did check out the rest –or most of–the Lorain County Wellington Fair. Did observe the big wheel but saw no hanky-panky (as reported last week) going on up there, so I got down to my prime reason for attending any of these festivities–eating! I always walk all, or almost all, of the midway to see if there are any new taste treats on offer; there are usually a few, but I’m pretty traditional in my fair food tastes. Two items that caught my eye were the “Dilly Dog” and the “Tornado Potato”. There were other interesting offerings, but not necessarily my type of viands. The “Tornado Potato” was fun. It’s a spiral-sliced potato (duh) with a wooden skewer through the middle, stretched out (That’s the tornado part, the shape around the skewer.) and deep-fried. Must be a real deep fryer. Anyway, this long, golden-fried shape comes out of the fryer and onto a space on the counter where it’s dusted with flavoring powder/mixture–mine was onion-bacon, but I saw parmesan and taco and a couple more available. The end that I held it by was kinda warm for a minute or two, but I got used to it and lit right into the spiral. Was sorta like eating a stack of totally fresh soft potato chips. Start at the top and work your way down.
WTOL-TV
With Ohio restaurants facing slowing sales and staffing shortages, is Toledo affected?
A poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association found 56% of Ohio's restaurant operators reported a drop in sales in August. 87% say they're experiencing staff shortages.
The fashion ‘oops’ Mariah Carey made at Cedar Point
There was a superstar sighting at Cedar Point this Labor Day.
Beacon
Lakeside hosts first Art Walk & Night Market
Lakeside Chautauqua will host its first Art Walk & Night Market from noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The free community event includes a stroll through the charming streets of Lakeside and the downtown business district to browse and purchase unique pieces of art, meet the talented artists, and gain a deeper appreciation for the local art scene.
Beacon
Yellow perch and walleye catches picking up
The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing had been picking up late in the week, with the Firing Range off the Port Clinton and Camp Perry areas leading the way. Fishermen are still having to sort through a lot of small fish, but that is a plus as the small perch will grow over the winter and be available for next year’s fishing.
Mansfield schools resumes classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
Comments / 0