Read full article on original website
Ric
3d ago
it's a little high for a pickle I paid two bucks for it at hometown market in tamaqua Pennsylvania there's this guy up there that makes all different types of pickles I think you can get a dish full for like four bucks I like the real hot and spicy one with garlic and onions added to it I get one there for $2.25 I think it was beats four bucks right Pennsylvania Renaissance fair okay I seen it once been the medieval times in Florida thank God they had beer
Reply
2
Related
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
travelexperta.com
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
phillyvoice.com
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram
Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Pennsylvania (Charming & Comforting)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Pennsylvania is known to possess some of the finest beaches, stunning landscapes, and beautiful lakes. Its unique environment makes it the perfect vacation spot for wellness and relaxation.
pghcitypaper.com
Preserving the radical history of Pennsylvania’s bootleg coal miners
The Prohibition-era bootleggers who illegally manufactured and sold alcohol from 1920-1933 are favorite characters to historians and the American public. Much less widely known, however, are the stories of America’s bootleg coal miners, workers in Pennsylvania coal towns during the same era who asserted their right to survive exploitative conditions by mining coal in their communities and selling it themselves, even if the land and the coal were owned by huge corporations.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
local21news.com
Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets share jackpot; One sold in Reading, one in Hazleton
READING, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets will split a jackpot of $620,000. Related video above: Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary. One of the tickets was sold in Berks County, and the other was sold in Luzerne County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on...
FOX43.com
Another busy summer tourism season in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, or visiting one of the many resorts, there was plenty to do this summer in the Poconos. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says they're wrapping up another great season. "We've had a pretty good summer. The summer started...
Talk of tax increase driving wedge between leaders of growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
Want a Pa. liquor license? 21 available in PLCB auction
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses. Bidding is open with one license available in each of 21 counties including Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. It is the 11th PLCB auction since the change in liquor laws related to Act 39, a...
Comments / 6