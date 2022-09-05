Read full article on original website
Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing
Sixteen farmers are part of a pilot program seen as key to keeping staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing.
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
WCAX
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. That has many Vermonters relying on organizations like the Good News Garage to find them a reliable ride.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms
Two of the most impactful solutions proposed by the Vermont Climate Council — the clean heat standard and the regional Transportation Climate Initiative Program, or TCI-P — have fallen though, hindering opportunities for progress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Vermont’s can carrier reuse program diverts 10,000 plastic carriers from the waste stream every month
Ten months after its initial pilot program in Burlington, the state of Vermont’s can carrier reuse program has officially hit its stride. “I think it’s more of a strut,” kids Ben Kogan, one of the initiative’s founders. “We couldn’t be more proud of the results: nearly 75,000 rescued and reused four-pack holders so far, with a solid projection to surpass 100,000 by year’s end. It’s been amazing to see the craft beer community [retailers, distributors, consumers and breweries] step up to make this happen.”
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
mainepublic.org
New program pays small landowners to let their trees grow old and make their forests more resilient to climate change
Jockey Hill Farm sits high up in the Green Mountains, in the shadow of Shrewsbury Peak. It’s at the end of a long, quiet dirt road. Tim Stout’s family has owned the 175-acre farm since the 1940s. He holds up a map, to show where we are, relative...
WCAX
UVM to invest $22M in South Burlington housing
Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
WCAX
New Visa program approved for doctors in North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new program hopes to attract doctors from overseas to high-need areas across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, like many medical facilities across the country, is in desperate need of more doctors. “Absolutely, we have a shortage,” said CVPH’s Lisa VanNatten. “It’s been in existence for many, many years and is only getting worse as time marches on.”
WCAX
Vermont to see $8M from Juul settlement
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices. As part of that settlement, Juul will have to refrain from marketing to...
thetrek.co
Days 155-160 Vermont Part 1: The Vermontica Slackpack
Once we crossed the border we had about 14 miles to our meet up point with my mom. We have been so well supported by our family and friends for the entire trip. We thought that once we got into the north the love would only be from a distance, but my mom drove up to meet us again! This time she planned to spend a week with us!
WCAX
VTrans considers EV user fees to make up for lost gas tax
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As electric vehicles make up a growing share of cars on the road, that means fewer drivers paying Vermont’s gas tax which goes to repair the state’s roads. The Vermont Agency of Transportation says one-third of state transportation dollars come from taxes on gas...
WCAX
Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
WCAX
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
VTDigger
NorthCountry Federal Credit Union works with Green Mountain United Way and Washington County Youth Service Bureau to bring ‘indy’ bank accounts to teens leaving foster care
Barre, VT – Everyday, Vermont teenagers who have spent time in foster care must transition out in the world - to a world of college, work, and finding a place to live on their own. Without a family support structure, many of those teens, who are now “adults,” struggle to become financially stable because they lack basic access to systems most teens can access through their parents or traditional caregivers.
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
