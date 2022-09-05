ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Get ready for a bunch of big Windows 11 updates coming straight after 22H2

By Daryl Baxter
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZxwQ_0himdxyq00
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Even before Windows 11's first major update, which is (imaginatively) titled Windows 11 2022 Update, arrives, Microsoft is already preparing some smaller updates to finally bring tabs to File Explorer and other highly sought after features by the end of the year.

According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), these updates are called 'Moments', which will bring features that have been in testing for most of 2022. As Windows 11 2022 Update is set to release towards the end of September, 'Moment 1' will allegedly arrive just a few weeks after, with File Explorer tabs being the main improvement arriving with it.

While you can already try some of these features out on your PC if you're a Windows Insider member (opens in new tab), which allows you to try out other updates Microsoft is working on, users have been wanting to see some improvements to Windows 11 since it first debuted in October 2021.

Magic moments are coming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fG8ss_0himdxyq00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's strange that Microsoft announced new features for Windows 11 in April, with no indication of when they would arrive, and still there's been no official announcement. Compare that to Apple, where we already know what's coming up for the Mac with macOS Ventura, such as Stage Manager and a redesigned Settings app.

Yet Windows users are still in the dark as to when these features will arrive. It's great to see these 'Moment' updates allegedly arrive so soon after the Windows 11 2022 Update, but the casual user currently has no idea that this is the plan.

Hopefully Microsoft is aware of this, and there's an event or an announcement soon that's going to lay bare just what the roadmap of Windows 11 will entail, such as Moment 1 and 2, and how these will benefit everyone.

Daryl had been freelancing for 3 years before joining TechRadar, now reporting on everything software-related. In his spare time he's written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', alongside podcasting and usually found playing games old and new on his PC and MacBook Pro. If you have a story about an updated app, one that's about to launch, or just anything Software-related, drop him a line.

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar

Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

4 signs the Apple Watch SE 2 is coming with the iPhone 14

The next big Apple event is right on our doorstep. It will happen on September 7, as confirmed by Apple itself, and will almost certainly include the iPhone 14 family unveil. We have already laid out a few arguments as to why the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14. We also think Apple will show us the Apple Watch SE 2, alongside the rumored Watch Pro, to make the 2022 lineup the most comprehensive refresh we’ve seen in a long time.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

The best secure note apps for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to keep your thoughts private

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Secure note apps ensure that private thoughts or information remain confidential. These apps, from first-party to third-party apps, get the job done — but they're not all created equal.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Insider#Windows Latest
TechRadar

Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way

The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

9 iPhone 14 rumors that probably won't come true

We're just hours away from the iPhone 14 line's expected launch, which will take place during the Apple Event on 7 September. Thanks to the rumor mill and lots of leakers, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect: four new models, two of which have really major upgrades and two of which don't. But while many reports are based on whistle-blowers, industry insiders and careful analysis, some are a lot less credible.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Critical Structure Corruption BSOD Error in Windows?

When the system finds corruption in kernel data or code, it runs the bug check Critical Structure Corruption with error code 0x00000109. Usually, this happens if some programs or driver changes or tries to modify the kernel file. But you can also see this error if there are some issues with the hardware that handles the respective kernel. So, updating the drivers or rectifying the hardware faults should solve the problem in most cases. But it may not be limited to that.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

When could iOS 16 and watchOS 9 arrive for your iPhone and Apple Watch?

With Apple's 'Far Out' event kicking off later today (September 7), all expectations are for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, and possibly AirPods Pro 2 to be announced. However, there's also the matter of the software that powers all of these devices from Apple that's sure to be mentioned at the event. In previous years, the software would be announced at WWDC, Apple's developer conference held in June, followed by a release date that would be mentioned alongside the new iPhone for that year.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: rumors of Pro superiority?

It’s been confirmed that Apple will hold its next launch on September 7, and we'll almost certainly see the iPhone 14 line there. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 14 and its sharp-suited brother, the iPhone 14 Pro? How are they likely to compare?. It’s a comparison...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to update your iPhone to iOS 16

Today isn’t just the day for the new Apple iPhone 14, which is set to be unveiled at today's Apple event – it’s also the day when the latest version of Apple’s phone operating system, iOS 16, is officially moved from beta status to publicly available.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?

Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Will Be Here Soon, but You Can Try Free Public Beta Version Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We'll likely get all the details on iOS 16 -- the next version of software for the iPhone -- at today's Apple "Far Out" event. The most exciting new features include a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos, the ability to unsend and edit text messages, and battery percentage back in the status bar.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The pandemic made PCs better – here’s how

Many companies had to quickly adapt when the world moved to remote work, at one point practically overnight, thus accelerating the digital transformation of many workplaces. PCs (opens in new tab), and in particular laptops (opens in new tab) and tablets (opens in new tab), became our anywhere office, vital for keeping us connected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

This brutal hacking tool could steal virtually all of your logins

A new hacking tool can supposedly beat any security protections set up to prevent cyberattacks, and gain access to some of the world's most popular websites, reports suggest. The operator behind the EvilProxy tool says it is able to steal the authentication tokens needed to bypass the multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems used by the likes of Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy