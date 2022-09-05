Get ready for a bunch of big Windows 11 updates coming straight after 22H2

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Even before Windows 11's first major update, which is (imaginatively) titled Windows 11 2022 Update, arrives, Microsoft is already preparing some smaller updates to finally bring tabs to File Explorer and other highly sought after features by the end of the year.

According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), these updates are called 'Moments', which will bring features that have been in testing for most of 2022. As Windows 11 2022 Update is set to release towards the end of September, 'Moment 1' will allegedly arrive just a few weeks after, with File Explorer tabs being the main improvement arriving with it.

While you can already try some of these features out on your PC if you're a Windows Insider member (opens in new tab), which allows you to try out other updates Microsoft is working on, users have been wanting to see some improvements to Windows 11 since it first debuted in October 2021.

Magic moments are coming

It's strange that Microsoft announced new features for Windows 11 in April, with no indication of when they would arrive, and still there's been no official announcement. Compare that to Apple, where we already know what's coming up for the Mac with macOS Ventura, such as Stage Manager and a redesigned Settings app.

Yet Windows users are still in the dark as to when these features will arrive. It's great to see these 'Moment' updates allegedly arrive so soon after the Windows 11 2022 Update, but the casual user currently has no idea that this is the plan.

Hopefully Microsoft is aware of this, and there's an event or an announcement soon that's going to lay bare just what the roadmap of Windows 11 will entail, such as Moment 1 and 2, and how these will benefit everyone.

Daryl had been freelancing for 3 years before joining TechRadar, now reporting on everything software-related. In his spare time he's written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', alongside podcasting and usually found playing games old and new on his PC and MacBook Pro. If you have a story about an updated app, one that's about to launch, or just anything Software-related, drop him a line.