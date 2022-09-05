ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Frustrating first game for LSU’s top talent

LSU’s best player was a non-factor in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State while arguably the Tigers’ top defensive player is lost for the season after going down with an injury in the Seminoles’ opening drive. Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed what was first reported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccarthy
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?. If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starlink is the name...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Space Science#Moon#Photography#Artemis#Martian
L'Observateur

Keller: Be a good sport in the game of life

This month I will celebrate my 88th birthday. As I think about those years, I’m reminded how short life is. My dad died when he was 48. I was 19 then and thought 48 was old. At 88, I’ve lived 10 years longer than the life expectancy of males.
RESERVE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish

"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
brproud.com

7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Blocked: Tigers go 99 yards, Seminoles come up big

NEW ORLEANS — Well, that was a short coaching honeymoon. Few were expecting an instant turn-around and some were even cautioning for patience with LSU’s latest coaching hire. But it’s hard to imagine a bigger dud than the egg the Tigers deposited in the Ceasar’s Superdome in opening...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy