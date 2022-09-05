Read full article on original website
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked
SUVs are the most popular vehicles on the auto market -- and these models ensure you'll get your money's worth from your investment.
insideevs.com
2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive Review: The New New Beetle
It takes about 30 seconds of silently gliding along the streets and past the cyclists of Copenhagen, Denmark in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz to realize this car is something special. Passersby whip out their phones, kids point and smile, and for a second I'm not driving any old van. I'm driving an icon.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Land Rover Defender V8 Top Speed Run Sets Autobahn Ablaze
We can all agree that SUVs have become really massive these days, especially when compared to their predecessors. To top that off, these gargantuan machines have become so powerful as well, so much so that seeing one making over 500 horses isn't surprising. The Land Rover Defender is one of...
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Huracan STO
Lamborghini has unveiled the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini motorbike which is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO. The Ducati Streetfighter was unveiled at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The most stunning Ducati Streetfighter V4 produced is a motorcycle that perfectly embodies the...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW and Mini Cars to feature Vegan interiors from 2023
BMW has announced that its cars and also their Mini cars will be available with Vegan interiors from 2023, the company will launch its first cars with these new interiors next year. Having a vegan interior on cars can reduce emissions and BMW has said that replacing leather can reduce...
Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases unveiled
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets are now official and we have details on one of the first accessories for the handsets, the Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases. There are new Mujjo iPhone 14 cases available for all of the different iPhone 14 smartphones...
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
motor1.com
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
New Tesla Batteries Will Have 430 Miles Of Range
Tesla works with a few suppliers to get the batteries it needs for cars like the Tesla Model Y. Recently, we've heard a lot about Panasonic and Tesla's new 4680 batteries. Those will be used to (ideally) make some models a little more affordable with both performance and efficiency gains.
Gyro Spin gyroscopic spinning top
Designer and engineer Hugo from Ghost Design has returned to Kickstarter to launch his second creation in the form of the Gyro Spin a gyroscopic spinning top that is capable of spinning for over 12 minutes. The perfectly balanced gyroscopic spinning top features a self balancing gyroscope design and is constructed from aerospace grade steel with three finishes available. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $34 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).
A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever
The Ford RS500 is a fast hatchback with an unbelievable racing record in homologation special circles. Its easy to see its connection to the beloved Sierra Cosworth. The post A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers
The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
Toyota zero emission buses being trialed in the UK
Toyota has announced that its zero emission buses are being trialed in the UK, the buses are being tested out in and around the Peak District National Park as part of a new trial. The trial will take place for two weeks from the 16th of September and the buses...
