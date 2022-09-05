Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.

