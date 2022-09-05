Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news

Read full article on original website
67-year-old Clarkston woman dies after being hit by a pickup truck
A 67-year-old Clarkston woman was fatally hit by a truck while walking along a road in Springfield Township. The driver, a man from Adrian, was not injured. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
