Harper Woods, MI

Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago
Harper Woods, MI
Harper Woods, MI
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said. The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vehicle used to give back to community stolen in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization needs your help after their mobile unit was stolen over the weekend. Hey Yall Detroit painted its logo on the side of a 2004 Black Chevy Trailblazer to deliver groceries, transport children’s books for their pop-up library, and help families get to doctor appointments.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.
DETROIT, MI

