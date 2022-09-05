Read full article on original website
Local Disasters Declared in Three Southeastern Indiana Counties
Local disasters have been declared in three southeastern Indiana counties. Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties suffered flooding after scattered storms over the weekend. Some areas got as much as 10 inches of rain. State Homeland Security officials will visit the counties this week to assess the damage.
Vincennes Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine from California to Indiana
A federal judge has sentenced a Vincennes man to over 11-years in prison on methamphetamine trafficking offenses. 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana. He sent packages by mail from California to Bloomfield and Solsberry in Greene County. As part of the sentence, U.S. District...
Indiana Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana continues its slow decline. The average price Wednesday stood at $3.88 a gallon, two cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents higher than Wednesday’s national average of $3.76 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Wednesday was six-cents lower...
Indiana Gas Prices: Tuesday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.90 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 12-cents higher than Tuesday’s national average of $3.78 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Tuesday was also three cents higher than a week ago, nine...
American Red Cross In Indiana Seeks Volunteers Statewide
The American Red Cross in Indiana is calling for volunteers. The agency is seeking over 350 disaster team action volunteers. Once signed up, volunteers would be deployed to respond to disasters- setting up shelter, providing food, and helping meet peoples’ needs. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on...
