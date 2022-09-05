Read full article on original website
Annual Remember 9/11 Tribute
The Exchange Club of Mesquite will not be conducting an outdoor ceremony in front of City Hall on September 11 this year, but instead will offer a special tribute as part of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at 5:00 PM in the Council Chambers at Mesquite City Hall.
The September issue of Mesquite Monthly is out
The September issue of Mesquite Monthly is on the newsracks all around Mesquite. However, due to a printers error, the final four pages of the issue are missing. This includes the last page of the Community Calendar, the Puzzles page and ads for Budget Blinds and P3 Health Partners Medical Group.
Building Permits – August 2022
There were 189 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in August, with a total value of $26.9 million. This is a decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 195 permits, but with an decreased value at $8.8 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city...
Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 3, 2022
09/05/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/03/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220903038 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:53 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : 18:39 Time Completed : 18:48 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:37 Synopsis: 220903039 Alarm Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:29 Synopsis: 220903040 Alarm Incident Address : Alder Wood Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 220903041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220903042 Welfare Check Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:55 Synopsis: 220903043 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : DESERT ROSE Way & GYPSY BOY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:35 Synopsis: 220903044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:34 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:26 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220903045 Fireworks Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: 21:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220903046 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220903047 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Ocotillo Ln # A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:17 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 220903048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:37 Unit: 6185 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:14 Synopsis: 220903049 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:59 Synopsis: 220904001 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, E Baron, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 02:12 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:18 Synopsis: A detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver. The driver fled into a bordering state. The investigation is ongoing. 220904002 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:30 Time Dispatched: 01:33 Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:30 Time Dispatched: 01:32 Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass call. One male was arrested on a warrant. 220904003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & ISAAC NEWTON Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:58 Time Completed : 02:12 Synopsis: 220904004 Alarm Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:08 Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:41 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:28 Synopsis: 220904005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:30 Time Completed : 04:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:35 Time Completed : 04:00 Synopsis: 220904006 Alarm Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:29 Synopsis: 22ACO2891 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:59 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 22MCC2881 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: 20:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:37 Synopsis: 22MCC2882 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 01:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/03/22` and `06:00:00 09/04/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
