09/05/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/03/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220903038 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:53 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : 18:39 Time Completed : 18:48 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:14 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:37 Synopsis: 220903039 Alarm Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:29 Synopsis: 220903040 Alarm Incident Address : Alder Wood Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 220903041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220903042 Welfare Check Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:55 Synopsis: 220903043 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : DESERT ROSE Way & GYPSY BOY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:35 Synopsis: 220903044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:34 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:26 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220903045 Fireworks Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: 21:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220903046 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220903047 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Ocotillo Ln # A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:17 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 220903048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:37 Unit: 6185 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:14 Synopsis: 220903049 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:59 Synopsis: 220904001 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, E Baron, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 02:12 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:18 Synopsis: A detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver. The driver fled into a bordering state. The investigation is ongoing. 220904002 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:30 Time Dispatched: 01:33 Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:30 Time Dispatched: 01:32 Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass call. One male was arrested on a warrant. 220904003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & ISAAC NEWTON Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:58 Time Completed : 02:12 Synopsis: 220904004 Alarm Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:08 Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:41 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:28 Synopsis: 220904005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:30 Time Completed : 04:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:35 Time Completed : 04:00 Synopsis: 220904006 Alarm Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:29 Synopsis: 22ACO2891 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:59 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 22MCC2881 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: 20:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:37 Synopsis: 22MCC2882 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 01:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/03/22` and `06:00:00 09/04/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

