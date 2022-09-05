Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Joe Biden applies pressure on Gavin Newsom over farmworker union bill
The White House's public pressure is notable given Newsom's poorly concealed presidential aspirations.
SFGate
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
SFGate
LA student journalists reported on an unvaccinated librarian. Now their adviser faces suspension
LOS ANGELES — In November, the student-run news website of Daniel Pearl Magnet High School in Lake Balboa published a story naming a faculty member who had refused to comply with the district's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The piece from the Pearl Post — an award-winning student publication at a...
