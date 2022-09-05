Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson Outlines How Lucky James May Was In Grand Tour Crash: “Massive Accident!”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is planned to come to Prime Video later this month, but fans of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will already be expecting a lot of what’s to come. No, not because the trailer’s been released or the interviews the trio has done, but because we’ve all seen the headlines of James May crashing his Mitsubishi into a wall at a ridiculous speed.
Grand Tour Norway Special Trailer Leaked By Producer – Watch Now
A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway special episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. This trailer shows a few of the details we’re so looking forward to when the episode is finally released, potentially later this year around Christmas, or “coming soon”, as Wilman states.
The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now
A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. Wilman took to his Instagram to share the video with the caption: "Coming soon(ish) to a telly near you."
James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises
James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming
James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan
In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Trailer + Release Date Revealed [WATCH NOW]
The trailer for The Grand Tour Norway Special has finally been released today giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode and the wait isn’t as long as you would think. Along with releasing the trailer, Prime Video have now also confirmed that the release...
The Grand Tour: Everything We Know About Upcoming Norway Special
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick trailer has just been released, but we’ve been watching Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May since we first heard they were filming in Norway for the upcoming episode. Because of this, we have a good idea of what went on behind the scenes.
James May Drowns Mitsubishi EVO In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
With the trailer for the upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special being released today, we saw that James May put the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VIII through more than the horrendous crash. It was previously leaked that presenter, James May, had an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour...
Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”
Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
The Grand Tour Executive Producer Puts An End To An End To Scripted Rumours
The Grand Tour has returned for its first special outside of the country in two years as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across Norway to explore the wilderness of the country. With the episode, ready to be watched on Prime Video later this month, Andy Wilman, the...
James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering”
In an exclusive interview with Grand Tour Nation and other press, James May talked about the fact he crashed twice during the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. The next episode, set in Norway, follows Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as they drive across the country in three rally-inspired cars, but it wasn’t […] The post James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for. There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of Cheating In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick on the 16th September. We already know that the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, were given the task of choosing a rally-style car to travel around Norway in. Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX, May went for a Mistubishi EVO 8 and Clarkson an Audi RS4 B7. Clarkson’s choice seemed to irritate the other two presenters as it wasn’t really a rally car.
Paddy McGuinness’ Brutal Jibe To Jeremy Clarkson Over Top Gear Ratings
With the upcoming season of Top Gear currently being filmed, we are taking a look back on when Paddy McGuinness made a jab to previous hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. McGuinness has taken over hosting A Question Of Sport from Sue Barker and Clarkson took to Twitter...
Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident
Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Confirms Future Of The Grand Tour: “Might Be Quite Soon”
The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have said they will keep going with the Prime Video series until “one of them dies”. We first saw the trio on Top Gear in the early 2000s and have been fan favourites ever since. They made the move to Prime Video as a three when Clarkson had a run in with a BBC producer.
James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction
While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
Jeremy Clarkson Runs Into Cow Disaster On Clarkson’s Farm
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has come across many obstacles and dramas during his time becoming a farmer. We have seen many of these on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are sure to see more on the upcoming second series, which is due to be released early 2023.
