Traffic Accidents

Jeremy Clarkson Outlines How Lucky James May Was In Grand Tour Crash: “Massive Accident!”

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is planned to come to Prime Video later this month, but fans of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will already be expecting a lot of what’s to come. No, not because the trailer’s been released or the interviews the trio has done, but because we’ve all seen the headlines of James May crashing his Mitsubishi into a wall at a ridiculous speed.
The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now

A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. Wilman took to his Instagram to share the video with the caption: “Coming soon(ish) to a telly near you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Wilman (@andy.wilman) It starts […] The post The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises

James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming

James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan

In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”

Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering”

In an exclusive interview with Grand Tour Nation and other press, James May talked about the fact he crashed twice during the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. The next episode, set in Norway, follows Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as they drive across the country in three rally-inspired cars, but it wasn’t […] The post James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special

Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for.  There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of Cheating In Upcoming Grand Tour Special

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick on the 16th September. We already know that the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, were given the task of choosing a rally-style car to travel around Norway in. Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX, May went for a Mistubishi EVO 8 and Clarkson an Audi RS4 B7. Clarkson’s choice seemed to irritate the other two presenters as it wasn’t really a rally car.
Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident

Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction

While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

