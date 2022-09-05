Read full article on original website
Related
Fans May Be Excited For Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt To Reteam In Babylon, But There Are 2 More Reasons To Be Pumped For The New Movie
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are about to travel back in Hollywood history, again. The two previously worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, these two and a fun ensemble cast are traveling further back to the 1920s in the film Babylon. While this reunion of two of the best actors working right now is thrilling, there are other reasons to get excited for Babylon. From the stellar ensemble cast to the scale and scope of this project, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.
Digital Trends
Barbarian review: the less you know, the better
Barbarian is a true swing for the fences. The film, which marks writer-director Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, is a horror mash-up that seems in certain moments like a modern riff on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and at other times like a loving homage to the kind of campy horror comedies that Sam Raimi has perfected. When it’s at its best is when Barbarian feels like it is combining those influences to become a horror ride that is simultaneously absurd and terrifying.
Digital Trends
Benoit Blanc returns in first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
In late 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was an unexpected hit. There aren’t a lot of comical murder mysteries burning up the box office the way that one did. That may be why Netflix pulled the trigger on two Knives Out sequels, the first of which will arrive later this year. Now, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Former James Bond star Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. And as the title implies, Blanc has a new mystery to solve.
Digital Trends
Pinocchio review: nothing new to see in wooden adaptation
Disney’s live-action adaptations of the studio’s classic, animated features have generally been hit-or-miss affairs. While some have managed to breathe new life into familiar stories, others have fallen flat, delivering cold cash grabs that never quite channel the magic of the films that inspired them. Arriving on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Digital Trends
Matthew Fox on the impact of Peacock’s postapocalyptic series Last Light
If someone or something tampered with the world’s oil supply, the planet would go into disarray, resulting in chaos. This nightmare scenario plays out in Peacock’s new series, Last Light. Directed by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox stars as Andy Yeats, a petrochemist who uncovers a problem with the oil supply in the Middle East, bringing the world into darkness and setting off a series of catastrophic events. With Yeats in the Middle East accompanied by the mysterious Mika Bakhash (Amber Rose Revah), Yeats’ wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Fay), are in Paris while his daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is in London. It’s a race to reunite as a family before the population collapses.
Comments / 0