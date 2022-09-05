Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ESPN
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit
James and his parents were on hand for the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral
There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
SB Nation
Brian Kelly’s comedy act won’t cut it at LSU
Brian Kelly is having a rough few days. After losing to Florida State 24-23 on Sunday night in excruciating fashion, Kelly showed up to Tuesday’s press conference hoping to clear the air and keep the mood light. A few reporters showed up late, and Kelly poked at them in his opening statement. Kelly noted that if any of his players were late then they would pay $10 into the kitty jar as a late tax. What Kelly probably expected were a few laughs, maybe a chuckle. What he didn’t expect was this:
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Adds Popular Ex-NFL Player to the Show
The popular college football pregame show just bolstered its lineup in a major way.
NFL・
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0