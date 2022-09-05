Brian Kelly is having a rough few days. After losing to Florida State 24-23 on Sunday night in excruciating fashion, Kelly showed up to Tuesday’s press conference hoping to clear the air and keep the mood light. A few reporters showed up late, and Kelly poked at them in his opening statement. Kelly noted that if any of his players were late then they would pay $10 into the kitty jar as a late tax. What Kelly probably expected were a few laughs, maybe a chuckle. What he didn’t expect was this:

