Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Vail Daily

Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires

A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
K99

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
OutThere Colorado

World's largest flat top mountain located in Colorado

While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa. Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
CBS Denver

State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake

Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
KKTV

Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Vail Daily

Hwy 24 reopens following fire activity in Red Cliff

UPDATE ( 6:34 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. UPDATE (6:16 p.m.): Mop-up operations are under effect, according to an update from Eagle County PIO. Highway 24 is estimated to open around 7:30 p.m. “This is tentative and subject to change,” according to the update. Highway...
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
