JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is prepared to “humbly” come to the table to seek help for its beleaguered water system. Wednesday, the mayor was joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Tate Reeves, in what was the second time the state’s top elected official and mayor of the state’s largest city have appeared in public since the water crisis began.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO